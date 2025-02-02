Canes Recall Riley Stillman From Chicago Wolves

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Riley Stillman from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL) and assigned center Ryan Suzuki to Chicago.

Stillman, 26, who missed the Hurricanes’ first 14 games of the season with a lower body injury, made his debut with the club on Jan. 28 against the New York Rangers. He has registered five points (2g, 3a) in 15 appearances with the Wolves. The Peterborough, Ontario, native spent the 2023-24 season with the Rochester Americans, totaling six points (2g, 4a) and 49 penalty minutes in 47 games played. The 6’2”, 207 lbs. blueliner signed with Carolina as a free agent on July 3. Originally selected by Florida in the fourth round, 114th overall, at the 2016 NHL Draft, he has registered 26 points (4g, 22a) in 159 career NHL games with Florida, Chicago, Vancouver, Buffalo and Carolina.

Suzuki, 23, who made his NHL debut on Jan. 30 against the Chicago Blackhawks, has registered 30 points (6g, 24a) in 38 appearances with the Wolves this season to lead the club in assists and rank second (tied) in points. He played a career-high 51 AHL games with Springfield in 2023-24, recording 30 points (14g, 16a). The 6’1”, 196-pound forward has posted 116 points (45g, 71a) in 199 career AHL games with Springfield and Chicago, winning the Calder Cup with the Wolves in 2021-22. Suzuki tallied 177 points (57g, 120a) in 173 career Ontario Hockey League (OHL) contests with Barrie and Saginaw from 2017-20 and was named to the OHL Second All-Rookie Team in 2017-18. The London, Ont., native represented Canada at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, earning four points (2g, 2a) in seven games and winning a silver medal. Suzuki was selected by Carolina in the first round, 28th overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft.