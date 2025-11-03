Canes Recall Kochetkov, Fensore From Chicago

Kochetkov saved 22-of-23 shots faced in Wolves’ 4-1 victory on Saturday

11.2.25 Combo Recall Red
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov and defenseman Domenick Fensore from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Kochetkov, 26, who missed the start of this season due to a lower body injury, made 22 saves on Saturday to help the Wolves earn a 4-1 victory over the Toronto Marlies. The 6’3”, 196-pound netminder posted a 27-16-3 record with a 2.60 goals-against average and .898 save percentage in 47 games with the Hurricanes in 2024-25. He added a 1-1-0 record with a 3.60 GAA and .855 SV% in four playoff games. Carolina’s second-round selection, 36th overall, at the 2019 NHL Draft, Kochetkov has played 116 career NHL games with the Hurricanes and has a career record of 65-36-12 with a 2.47 GAA and .905 SV%. The Penza, Russia native has posted a 34-7-4 record, 2.35 GAA, .912 SV% and three shutouts in 45 career AHL games with Chicago and Syracuse.

Fensore, 24, has appeared in one NHL game for the Hurricanes this season, and has totaled seven points (3g, 4a) in five AHL games with the Wolves. He appeared in two NHL games with the Hurricanes in 2024-25, including skating in his NHL debut at Montreal on April 16. On the AHL level, the Thornwood, N.Y., native registered 32 points (9g, 23a) in 67 games with the Wolves in 2024-25 to rank second among club defensemen in goals, assists and points. The 5’9”, 175-pound blueliner has appeared in 111 career AHL games with Chicago, totaling 55 points (14g, 41a). Selected by Carolina in the third round, 90th overall, at the 2019 NHL Draft, Fensore spent four seasons at Boston University prior to turning professional, tallying 85 points (19g, 66a) in 122 collegiate games.

