Canes Recall Brind'Amour, Fensore, Nadeau and Stillman From Chicago

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled forwards Skyler Brind’Amour and Bradly Nadeau as well as defensemen Domenick Fensore and Riley Stillman from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Brind’Amour, 25, has recorded 23 points (16g, 7a) in 67 games this season with Chicago to rank third on the club in goals and second in shorthanded goals (2). He made his professional debut with the Charlotte Checkers (AHL) in 2023-24, registering three goals and five assists (8 points) in 54 appearances. He skated in 145 career NCAA games with Quinnipiac University from 2019-23, totaling 76 points (23g, 53a) with 84 penalty minutes and a plus-43 plus/minus rating. He helped the club win the NCAA Championship in 2022-23 and was named the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Best Defensive Forward and to the ECAC Third All-Star Team with 32 points (14g, 18a) in 41 games. The 6’2”, 195-pound forward also posted 68 points (23g, 45a) with 73 penalty minutes in 104 career British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) games with Chilliwack from 2017-2019. A Raleigh native, Brind’Amour scored one goal in eight USHL games with the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP) in 2016-17. He was selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the sixth round, 177th overall, of the 2017 NHL Draft, and is the son of Hurricanes Head Coach Rod Brind’Amour.

In his AHL debut season, Nadeau, 19, leads the Wolves in goals, power play goals, points (tied) and ranks tied for third in assists with 30-26-56 and eight PPG in 63 games. The 5’11”, 172-pound forward made his NHL debut in last season’s regular season finale against the Columbus Blue Jackets. He registered 46 points (19g, 27a) in 37 NCAA games with the University of Maine in 2023-24 and was named a 2023-24 Hockey East Second Team All-Star and was also named to Hockey East’s All-Rookie Team. Among all NCAA Division I freshmen, Nadeau ranked tied for fifth in goals, sixth in points and tied for sixth in assists. The 5’11”, 172-pound forward registered 113 points (45g, 68a) in 54 BCHL games with the Penticton Vees in 2022-23, and he was named the league’s Most Valuable Player after leading all BCHL skaters in goals, assists and points. He was also named the BCHL's playoff MVP that season, leading the league in goals (17) and ranking second in points (35). Nadeau won back-to-back league championships with Penticton (2022-23), recording 59 points (28g, 31a) in 34 BCHL postseason games. The St-Francois de Madawaska, N.B., native was selected 30th overall by the Hurricanes in the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Fensore, 23, has registered 32 points (9g, 23a) in 66 games with the Wolves in 2024-25 to rank second among club defensemen in goals, assists and points. He leads the team in shorthanded goals (3) and is tied for third in power play goals (4). He made his professional debut with Chicago in 2023-24, posting 16 points (2g, 14a) in 39 games, and he appeared in nine games for the Norfolk Admirals (ECHL) registering 10 points (2g, 8a). Fensore, who served as the Terriers’ captain during his senior season, recorded 31 points (9g, 22a) in 37 NCAA games in 2022-23 with Boston University. The 5’9”, 175-pound blueliner lead BU to a Hockey East regular season title, a Hockey East tournament title, and the team’s first Frozen Four appearance since 2015. He tallied 85 points (19g, 66a) in 122 collegiate games with BU from 2019-23. Fensore was named a Hockey East First Team All-Star in 2022-23 and a Hockey East Second Team All-Star in 2021-22. A product of the U.S. National Team Development Program (2017-19), Fensore won bronze with the United States at the 2019 IIHF U18 World Championship. The Thornwood, N.Y., native was drafted by the Hurricanes in the third round, 90th overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft.

Stillman, 27, who made his debut with the club on Jan. 28 against the New York Rangers, has appeared in three games with Hurricanes this season. He has registered nine points (3g, 6a) in 35 appearances with the Wolves. The Peterborough, Ontario, native spent the 2023-24 season with the Rochester Americans, totaling six points (2g, 4a) and 49 penalty minutes in 47 games played. The 6’2”, 207 lbs. blueliner signed with Carolina as a free agent on July 3. Originally selected by Florida in the fourth round, 114th overall, at the 2016 NHL Draft, he has registered 26 points (4g, 22a) in 161 career NHL games with Florida, Chicago, Vancouver, Buffalo and Carolina.