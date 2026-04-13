Projected Lineup: April 13 at Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - The Carolina Hurricanes will have a few of their top dogs out of the lineup on Monday when they face the Philadelphia Flyers.

Among those not skating to start the day were Sebastian Aho, Shayne Gostibehere, Seth Jarvis, Jaccob Slavin, Jordan Staal, and Andrei Svechnikov. It'll be the third consecutive game that several big pieces will be out, but that didn't stop the group from picking up wins in Chicago and Utah to start the trip.

"(We're) giving them the chance to heal up a little more and obviously get a little mental break as well," Rod Brind'Amour explained to reporters at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

On the healthy side of things, Jalen Chatfield was on the ice this morning, a welcome return after missing the past few games due to a lower-body injury. Elsewhere among the defensive corps, Sean Walker enters tonight's contest with points in five in a row, matching his career-best run, which he set earlier this season.

Behind the cast of skaters, Brandon Bussi will look to continue his winning ways. Victorious in his last five appearances, the first-year NHLer picked up a shootout win over the Flyers the last time the two sides met.

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Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Hall - Stankoven - Blake

Ehlers - Kotkaniemi - Nadeau

Carrier - Jankowski - Deslauriers

Robinson - Brind'Amour - Martinook

Defense

Miller - Chatfield

Nikishin - Walker

Reilly - Legault

Starting Goaltender

Bussi

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Injuries

Sebastian Aho (Undisclosed)

Shayne Gostisbehere (Undisclosed)

Seth Jarvis (Undisclosed)

Pyotr Kochetkov (Hip Surgery | No Timetable, Currently On Conditioning Loan With AHL Chicago)

Jaccob Slavin (Undisclosed)

Jordan Staal (Undisclosed)

Andrei Svechnikov (Undisclosed)

Scratches

N/A

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PP1: Blake, Ehlers, Hall, and Stankoven with Nikishin

PP2: Jankowski, Kotkaniemi, and Nadeau, with Miller and Walker