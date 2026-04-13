Canes Recall Unger Sorum, Kochetkov From Chicago

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled forward Felix Unger Sorum and goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Unger Sorum, 20, leads Chicago in points and assists and ranks second in powerplay goals with 63 points (16g, 47a) and six power-play goals in 69 games this season. The 6’0”, 190-pound forward made his North American professional debut last season with the Wolves, posting 20 points (5g, 15a) in 61 outings. Unger Sorum has represented Sweden internationally at the 2023 IIHF Under-18 World Championship (silver medal), the 2024 IIHF Under-20 World Championship (silver medal) and the 2025 IIHF Under-20 World Championship. He was selected by Carolina in the second round, 62nd overall, of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Kochetkov, 26, has posted a 6-2-0 record with a 2.33 goals-against average and .899 save percentage in nine games with the Hurricanes this season. He has also appeared in three games with the Wolves in 2025-26, going 1-0-0 with a 1.50 GAA and .940 SV%. Kochetkov went 27-16-3 with a 2.60 goals-against average and .898 save percentage in 47 games with the Hurricanes in 2024-25 and added a 1-1-0 record with a 3.60 GAA and .855 SV% in four playoff games. Carolina’s second-round selection, 36th overall, at the 2019 NHL Draft, Kochetkov has played 125 career NHL games with the Hurricanes and has a career record of 71-38-12 with a 2.46 GAA and .905 SV%. The Penza, Russia native has posted a 34-7-4 record, 2.34 GAA, .912 SV% and three shutouts in 47 career AHL games with Chicago and Syracuse.