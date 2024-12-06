Canes Place Lemieux On Unconditional Waivers

Forward has not appeared in an NHL game this season

12.6.24 Lemieux
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes placed forward Brendan Lemieux on unconditional waivers for the purpose of contract termination on Friday.

Lemieux, 28, is on a one-year contract worth $775k that was signed on Mar. 11, 2024.

“Brendan asked to be released from his contract so he could pursue a new opportunity," Canes General Manager Eric Tulsky shared to Hurricanes.com. "We wish him nothing but the best in the next stage of his career.”

In his second year with the organization, the Denver, Co.-born forward played 37 games with the NHL club. He was placed on waivers on Oct. 16 and assigned to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League the following day.

He produced two goals in 12 games with Chicago (AHL).

