Canes, Lenovo Center Announce New Food Offerings For 2025-26 Season

RALEIGH, N.C. - Brian Fork, CEO of Hurricanes Holdings, today announced highlights of Lenovo Center’s new food and beverage offerings for the 2025-26 Carolina Hurricanes season.

“We’re constantly striving to improve the dining options for the fans who pack the Lenovo Center for every ‘Canes game,” said Fork. “We’re especially excited to debut the offerings for the most premium space we’ve ever had here, the Lenovo Legend Club.”

Opening in a temporary space to start the season before relocating into its permanent home on the arena level, the Lenovo Legend Club features a premium, all-inclusive food and beverage experience with rotating selections throughout each event. Offerings will include:

Fresh sushi, hand-rolled in-house

A carving board item, featuring premium proteins

A variety of elevated tapas-style small plates

A curated mix of popular arena favorites and classic concessions items

A progressive dessert program that changes each period

A coffee station for guests to enjoy throughout the event

Lenovo Center’s concourses will feature two new concepts and vendors:

Willy’s Hot Chicken: In collaboration with Hurricanes legend Justin Williams, Willy’s Hot Chicken will feature fresh-breaded chicken tenders, sliders and fries with multiple spice levels, a signature house sauce and flavor variations fueled by Texas Pete, the official hot sauce of the Carolina Hurricanes. The Willy’s Hot Chicken logo and photographs featuring Justin Williams are available for media download and use here.

Sup Dogs: The legendary Greenville college bar brings its gourmet hot dogs and branded vodka drinks “Sup Crush” and “Sup Dogs Vodka” to Lenovo Center for the first time, with stands located near sections 103 and 118. The Sup Dogs logo is available for media download and use here.

Returning crowd favorites for this season include Alpaca Chicken, Buffalo Brothers, Chick-fil-A, Gonza Tacos y Tequila, Shake Shack, Tombachi, The Barbecue Lab, and Two Roosters.

Lenovo Center also announced a number of new partnerships for the season, including Athletic Brewing, Copper Cane Wines, Lookout Brewing, Mike’s Amazing, MolsonCoors, Sandbagger Canned Cocktails, Surfside Canned Cocktails and Wiley Wallaby Licorice.