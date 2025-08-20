Canes Hire Jesper Fast As Development Coach

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that Jesper Fast has been hired as a development coach for the organization. In addition, the team has added John Stanier as video coordinator and Freddy Stanley as communications assistant.

Fast, 33, who announced his retirement from the NHL in June, played 703 career regular-season games for the New York Rangers and Hurricanes over 11 seasons, totaling 91 goals and 157 assists (248 points) and a plus-41 plus/minus rating. The Nassjo, Sweden, native also appeared in 80 career Stanley Cup playoff games, totaling 27 points (14g, 13a) and a plus-5 rating. Fast was originally selected by the Rangers in the sixth round, 157th overall, at the 2010 NHL Draft.

Stanier joins the Hurricanes as video coordinator after previously serving as the video coach for the Chicago Wolves. Prior to that, Stainer was video coach for the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) Ottawa 67’s for two seasons. The Carp, Ontario, native is a graduate of Laurentian University’s Sports Administration program.

Stanley, a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, joins the Hurricanes as communications assistant.