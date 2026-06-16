Canes Game-By-Game Recap To The Stanley Cup

June 2: Stanley Cup Final, Game 1 vs. VGK | Vegas wins 5-4 | RECAP

A roller coaster affair that began with a two-goal lead for the Canes was countered by a three-goal run from the visitors. Following another alternation of goals, a Shayne Gostisbehere equalizer with 8:41 remaining in regulation looked like it would send the contest to OT, where his team had excelled all postseason. Instead, a Tomas Hertl backbreaker with just 3:24 left prevailed as the winner and a second consecutive series-opening hole for Carolina.

June 4: Stanley Cup Final, Game 2 vs. VGK | Carolina wins 4-3 (OT) | RECAP

Trailing 2-0 with 10 minutes to go in regulation, Carolina rattled off three goals in just 5:05 to electrify Lenovo Center and position themselves in the driver's seat. However, a Mark Stone game-tying goal with the extra attacker necessitated a fourth period. The bonus session needed just 3:56, though, as a Seth Jarvis one-timer served as the ender in the series-splitting victory.

June 6: Stanley Cup Final, Game 3 @ VGK | Vegas wins 5-4 (2OT) | RECAP

Scoring four goals in just 6:26 during the second period, the Golden Knights rapidly took control of the contest. For the first time in the postseason, Rod Brind'Amour made the move from Frederik Andersen to Brandon Bussi after 40 minutes. Perhaps serving as a spark, Carolina countered with three goals in just 39 seconds during the third to stun T-Mobile Arena, and in the dying seconds of regulation, Andrei Svechnikov made it a 4-4 contest. Twenty additional minutes didn't solve the stalemate, but in the second overtime, a Shea Theodore blast from the point hit the end wall behind Bussi, bounced off the goaltender's skate, and swung the series back in Vegas' favor.

June 9: Stanley Cup Final, Game 4 @ VGK | Carolina wins 5-3 | RECAP

Another back-and-forth affair, Jordan Staal's second goal of the game broke a 3-3 tie during the third period and went on to serve as the game-winner. After earning the start with his stellar relief performance in Game 3, Brandon Bussi became just the third goaltender in league history to make his first start in Stanley Cup Playoffs in the Stanley Cup Final and pick up a win in the contest.

June 4: Stanley Cup Final, Game 5 vs. VGK | Carolina wins 4-2 | RECAP

After conceding a power-play goal to start the night, a pair of man-advantage markers from Andrei Svechnikov and another historic goal from Jordan Staal helped Carolina to four unanswered tallies and its first lead in the series. Brandon Bussi once again picked up the win in net, turning away 23.

June 6: Stanley Cup Final, Game 6 @ VGK | Carolina wins 4-2 | RECAP

Taylor Hall opened the scoring in the opening five minutes, and Carolina never looked back. Jackson Blake added insurance in the second period, and Nikolaj Ehlers ignited the celebration with an empty net goal in the period. Brandon Bussi's storybook season concluded with a 22-save shutout, becoming just the second undrafted goaltender to record a Stanley Cup-clinching shutout.