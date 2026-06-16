Canes Game-By-Game Recap To The Stanley Cup

Looking back on series victories over Ottawa, Philadelphia, Montreal, and Vegas

6.15.26 Recap

© Dane Ellsworth/Getty Images

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes won the Stanley Cup on Sunday with a 3-0 win over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena.

Entering the postseason as the No. 1 seed from the Metropolitan Division, they made history by sweeping both the Ottawa Senators and Philadelphia Flyers in the first two rounds before defeating the Montreal Canadiens in five games to advance to the Cup Final.

Claiming the second Stanley Cup in franchise history, this group joins the 2006 team, which defeated the Edmonton Oilers in seven games.

Here is a look at Carolina's road to the ultimate prize:

April 18: Round 1, Game 1 vs. OTT | Carolina wins 2-0 | RECAP

In a shocking start to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Jordan Staal accepted Brady Tkachuk's center ice challenge at the opening puck drop, and the gloves were dropped, setting the tone for what was a physical series. When the action got underway, Frederik Andersen turned in a 22-save shutout, backstopping the Canes to a 2-0 victory.

April 20: Round 1, Game 2 vs. OTT | Carolina wins 3-2 (OT) | RECAP

After Mark Jankowski's would-have-been overtime winner was wiped off the board due to the play being offside, Jordan Martinook played hero, scoring in double overtime to take a 2-0 series lead.

April 23: Round 1, Game 3 @ OTT| Carolina wins 2-1 | RECAP

Continuing his dazzling first round, Logan Stankoven scored for a third straight game, and Frederik Andersen turned in a 21/22 performance for a 2-1 victory as the series shifted north of the border for the first time.

April 25: Round 1, Game 4 @ OTT | Carolina wins 4-2 | RECAP

Despite not having Nikolaj Ehlers due to a lower-body injury and losing Alexander Nikishin to injury early in the game, the Canes persevered and took a 4-2 win in a fiery series finale.

The Senators never led for a second in the series, making the Canes the first team to never trail in a game in the first round series since the Red Wings vs. the Blue Jackets in 2009.

May 2: Round 2, Game 1 vs. PHI | Carolina wins 3-0 | RECAP

After making quick work of the Senators, the Canes had a week before beginning their second round on home ice. Logan Stankoven (2G), Jackson Blake (1G, 1A), and Mike Reilly (2A), who filled in for the injured Alexander Nikishin, led the way offensively while Frederik Andersen recorded a 19-save shutout in a 3-0 win.

May 4: Round 2, Game 2 vs. PHI | Carolina wins 3-2 (OT) | RECAP

Taylor Hall's OT winner completed the comeback as the Canes erased an early two-goal deficit for their sixth straight win this postseason.

May 7: Round 2, Game 3 @ PHI | Carolina wins 4-1 | RECAP

Starting the playoffs just 3-for-25 on the power play (12.5%), the man advantage came alive in the City of Brotherly Love, as Jordan Staal and Andrei Svechnikov both found twine. Jalen Chatfield added a shorthanded strike, as special teams paved the way to a 4-1 victory at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

May 9: Round 2, Game 4 @ PHI | Carolina wins 3-2 (OT) | RECAP

Jackson Blake scored twice, including the overtime winner, to close out a second consecutive sweep. Frederik Andersen concluded the series a perfect 8-0, allowing a total of just 10 goals through the first two rounds.

Carolina became the first team in NHL history to sweep each of their first two best-of-seven series en route to a Conference Finals appearance since it was introduced in 1987.

May 21: Eastern Conference Final, Game 1 vs. MTL | Montreal wins 6-2 | RECAP

Setting the modern-era record for the longest layoff between playoff rounds at a whopping 11 full days between games, the Canes were blown out of the water in their own building. Montreal scored four times in the first period and cruised from there, as Rod Brind'Amour's group "made mistakes" and faced adversity for the first time.

May 23: Eastern Conference Final, Game 2 vs. MTL | Carolina wins 3-2 (OT) | RECAP

Responding to their series-opening stinker and continuing their trend of winning second games of the series by a score of 3-2 in overtime, this time around, it was Nikolaj Ehlers who came up with the game-winner. Carolina looked much more like its usual self, allowing a total of just 12 shots over 63:29.

May 25: Eastern Conference Final, Game 3 @ MTL | Carolina wins 3-2 (OT) | RECAP

Like Game 2, the third battle of the series was tightly contested and once again needed extra time. Carolina controlled much of the play, heading to the extra session with a 33-12 shots advantage. Andrei Svechnikov emerged with the game-winner, giving his team its first lead in the series.

May 27: Eastern Conference Final, Game 4 @ MTL | Carolina wins 4-0 | RECAP

Seemingly deflating Montreal with the Game 3 victory, the Canes put on one of their most dominant performances of the season as they went into Bell Centre and outshot Montreal 44-18 in their own building, heading south one win shy of heading to the Stanley Cup Final. Behind it all, Frederik Andersen turned in his third shutout in as many rounds.

May 29: Eastern Conference Final, Game 5 vs. MTL | Carolina wins 6-1 | RECAP

For a third consecutive game, Carolina looked like the far superior team, and the scoreboard reflected such. Taking an early 3-0 lead, the advantage would grow to five in the second period, and all hope was lost for the younger Canadiens. Taylor Hall (1G, 2A) and Logan Stankoven (1G, 2A) both had three-point nights.

The victory secured Carolina's third Prince of Wales Trophy, joining 2002 and 2006.

June 2: Stanley Cup Final, Game 1 vs. VGK | Vegas wins 5-4  | RECAP

A roller coaster affair that began with a two-goal lead for the Canes was countered by a three-goal run from the visitors. Following another alternation of goals, a Shayne Gostisbehere equalizer with 8:41 remaining in regulation looked like it would send the contest to OT, where his team had excelled all postseason. Instead, a Tomas Hertl backbreaker with just 3:24 left prevailed as the winner and a second consecutive series-opening hole for Carolina.

June 4: Stanley Cup Final, Game 2 vs. VGK | Carolina wins 4-3 (OT) | RECAP

Trailing 2-0 with 10 minutes to go in regulation, Carolina rattled off three goals in just 5:05 to electrify Lenovo Center and position themselves in the driver's seat. However, a Mark Stone game-tying goal with the extra attacker necessitated a fourth period. The bonus session needed just 3:56, though, as a Seth Jarvis one-timer served as the ender in the series-splitting victory.

June 6: Stanley Cup Final, Game 3 @ VGK | Vegas wins 5-4 (2OT) | RECAP

Scoring four goals in just 6:26 during the second period, the Golden Knights rapidly took control of the contest. For the first time in the postseason, Rod Brind'Amour made the move from Frederik Andersen to Brandon Bussi after 40 minutes. Perhaps serving as a spark, Carolina countered with three goals in just 39 seconds during the third to stun T-Mobile Arena, and in the dying seconds of regulation, Andrei Svechnikov made it a 4-4 contest. Twenty additional minutes didn't solve the stalemate, but in the second overtime, a Shea Theodore blast from the point hit the end wall behind Bussi, bounced off the goaltender's skate, and swung the series back in Vegas' favor.

June 9: Stanley Cup Final, Game 4 @ VGK | Carolina wins 5-3 | RECAP

Another back-and-forth affair, Jordan Staal's second goal of the game broke a 3-3 tie during the third period and went on to serve as the game-winner. After earning the start with his stellar relief performance in Game 3, Brandon Bussi became just the third goaltender in league history to make his first start in Stanley Cup Playoffs in the Stanley Cup Final and pick up a win in the contest.

June 4: Stanley Cup Final, Game 5 vs. VGK | Carolina wins 4-2 | RECAP

After conceding a power-play goal to start the night, a pair of man-advantage markers from Andrei Svechnikov and another historic goal from Jordan Staal helped Carolina to four unanswered tallies and its first lead in the series. Brandon Bussi once again picked up the win in net, turning away 23.

June 6: Stanley Cup Final, Game 6 @ VGK | Carolina wins 4-2 | RECAP

Taylor Hall opened the scoring in the opening five minutes, and Carolina never looked back. Jackson Blake added insurance in the second period, and Nikolaj Ehlers ignited the celebration with an empty net goal in the period. Brandon Bussi's storybook season concluded with a 22-save shutout, becoming just the second undrafted goaltender to record a Stanley Cup-clinching shutout.

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