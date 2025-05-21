Canes Focusing On 'Little Things' Ahead Of Game 2

The Special Teams Battle...

The first period of Tuesday's tilt yielded a power-play opportunity for both clubs and effectively determined the direction of the game. Carolina gained momentum on the first man advantage but failed to score, while the Panthers quickly converted a look on theirs at the other end.

Just like that, the momentum favored the visitors, while the home club was left to wonder what could have been had they struck first.

“It’s tough, right off the bat, chasing the game," said William Carrier. "I think they scored two on their first four [shots], so you’re chasing the game. We had our scoring chances, right? They were there for us, they were there early in the game. I just think we have to bear down on our chances and try to find a way to get a lead.”

On the whole, Brind'Amour was pleased with his club's efforts at 5-on-4, but knows that each missed opportunity on the power play can loom large against a team like Florida.

“Power play was good, they moved it around. We’ve got to get sharper - obviously, we scored one, but if there are three power plays, we’ve got to find a way to score three," he said. "The margin for error is so little against this team. When they give you a chance, you have to find a way to put it in, just like they did to us. We didn’t give up much, but when we did, it was in the back of the net.”

On the flip side, Carolina's vaunted penalty kill was dented twice, something that has not happened during the playoffs and only occurred eight times in 82 games during the regular season.

Reflecting on the night that was, Canes players discussed the importance of discipline on Wednesday as penalties proved costly in Game 1, and highlighted some areas of improvement for the group as a whole.

“Just some missed assignments, some miscommunications out there. We haven’t had a lot of those in the playoffs or all season," said Jaccob Slavin. "We’ve got to block shots too. They’ve got an extra guy out there so there’s going to be time and space for them to make plays, but with the way we kill, we can hopefully take those away and keep them out of the dangerous areas."

Still, Slavin, who leads the team in shorthanded time-on-ice with 38:01 logged this postseason, knows the Canes' veteran killers have what it takes to stand up to a potent Panthers power play.

"We’re all over it on the penalty kill, we’ve just got to stay with it and keep doing what we’ve been doing," he said. "We’ve got better there, we know what we can do as a group and we’ll get the job done.”