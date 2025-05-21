Canes Focusing On 'Little Things' Ahead Of Game 2

RALEIGH, N.C. - For the first time in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Carolina Hurricanes find themselves behind in a series.
After taking Game 1 against both New Jersey and Washington, the Canes were left lamenting missed opportunities as they opened the Eastern Conference Final with a loss to the Florida Panthers.
“They played a great game, you’ve got to tip your hat," said Rod Brind'Amour. "We created a bunch of turnovers and had a couple of almosts. That’s the game. They’re doing it too. They’re trying to forecheck like us and they put more pucks in than we did tonight. They put more stress on us than we did them. That’s how they play it. That’s why they’re the best and we’re trying to beat it.”
Falling at home for the first time this postseason stings, but the page has already turned to Game 2. The Hurricanes have been solid in bounce-back efforts this postseason, going 2-0 after losses in Rounds 1 and 2 while outscoring opponents 9-2.
Most importantly, they know where they can improve ahead of their next shot at the defending champs.
“We’ve got to learn from it. Obviously, it wasn’t good enough, and there are little things that can be better," said Jordan Staal. "Special teams are always big - the kill hasn’t let a couple in in a while, and that hurt us. Power play had some good looks, but can always get one to help us get some momentum. They played a good game. We’ve got to be better. We’ll learn from our mistakes and try to find some edges so that we can have a better result.”