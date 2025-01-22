Canes Donate $30,000 To Western NC Organizations

RALEIGH, N.C. - Amy Daniels, Executive Director of the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation, announced today that the Foundation has donated $30,000 to a pair of Western North Carolina nonprofits in its ongoing effort to provide sustained support to areas affected by Hurricane Helene. The Foundation donated $15,000 to Equal Plates Project, an Asheville-based organization that provides nourishing meals, using locally-sourced ingredients to families facing food insecurity. Additionally, the Foundation made a $15,000 donation to the Hunger and Health Coalition in Boone, NC, which works to alleviate hunger, improve health, and provide wellness services through compassionate, community-centered programs.

“Hurricane relief efforts remain critical even six months after the storm,” said Daniels. “The long-term impact on communities can be just as profound as the immediate devastation, and it's vital that we continue to support those rebuilding their lives. The Hurricanes organization feels a deep sense of responsibility to stand alongside the people of Western North Carolina during this challenging time.”

Both organizations have been instrumental in supporting the region following the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene. Equal Plates Project quickly scaled its meal production threefold to support families, especially those hardest hit by the storm. The organization created targeted distribution channels to deliver locally sourced, hot meals to families in public housing, where power outages and the water crisis exacerbated food insecurity. Similarly, the Hunger and Health Coalition responded with a mobile emergency relief program, which includes a free mobile pharmacy. Their efforts are reaching 12 remote locations across 7 counties, providing essential food, hygiene products, and lifesaving medications to those in need.

“Equal Plates Project is honored to receive this generous gift from the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation,” said Madi Holtzman, Executive Director of Equal Plates Project. “Guided by a shared commitment to community well-being, this support will enable us to provide locally-sourced, nourishing meals to children and seniors living in public housing throughout the winter. This vital assistance will help us address food insecurity, support local farmers who have experienced losses due to the hurricane, and offer relief to children and families still struggling with the economic challenges left in its wake.”

These donations are part of the Carolina Hurricanes' broader effort to distribute at least $1 million for Hurricane Helene relief in Western North Carolina. Through their ‘Raise Up $1 Million’ raffle program, community events like the preseason game on October 2, and the Western North Carolina Relief online auction, the Hurricanes have raised over $700,000 for the cause.

“Since the devastation of Hurricane Helene, we have seen the previously immense needs of our community only increase,” said Jamie Rye, Executive Director of Hunger and Health Coalition. “From the initial loss to the ongoing onslaught of snow, ice and freezing temperatures, Hunger and Health Coalition continues to be here. But the real heroes in this story are the ones that aren't as easily seen or known; they're the folks shoveling coal into the furnace, fueling our ability to do what we do best. The Carolina Hurricanes Foundation is one of these groups, and we couldn't do it without partners like them!”