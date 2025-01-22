Canes Donate $30,000 To Western NC Organizations

Funds will help feed children and improve health in areas affected by Helene

25_AshevilleFoodDonation_1920x1080
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Amy Daniels, Executive Director of the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation, announced today that the Foundation has donated $30,000 to a pair of Western North Carolina nonprofits in its ongoing effort to provide sustained support to areas affected by Hurricane Helene. The Foundation donated $15,000 to Equal Plates Project, an Asheville-based organization that provides nourishing meals, using locally-sourced ingredients to families facing food insecurity. Additionally, the Foundation made a $15,000 donation to the Hunger and Health Coalition in Boone, NC, which works to alleviate hunger, improve health, and provide wellness services through compassionate, community-centered programs.

“Hurricane relief efforts remain critical even six months after the storm,” said Daniels. “The long-term impact on communities can be just as profound as the immediate devastation, and it's vital that we continue to support those rebuilding their lives. The Hurricanes organization feels a deep sense of responsibility to stand alongside the people of Western North Carolina during this challenging time.”

Both organizations have been instrumental in supporting the region following the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene. Equal Plates Project quickly scaled its meal production threefold to support families, especially those hardest hit by the storm. The organization created targeted distribution channels to deliver locally sourced, hot meals to families in public housing, where power outages and the water crisis exacerbated food insecurity. Similarly, the Hunger and Health Coalition responded with a mobile emergency relief program, which includes a free mobile pharmacy. Their efforts are reaching 12 remote locations across 7 counties, providing essential food, hygiene products, and lifesaving medications to those in need.

“Equal Plates Project is honored to receive this generous gift from the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation,” said Madi Holtzman, Executive Director of Equal Plates Project. “Guided by a shared commitment to community well-being, this support will enable us to provide locally-sourced, nourishing meals to children and seniors living in public housing throughout the winter. This vital assistance will help us address food insecurity, support local farmers who have experienced losses due to the hurricane, and offer relief to children and families still struggling with the economic challenges left in its wake.”

These donations are part of the Carolina Hurricanes' broader effort to distribute at least $1 million for Hurricane Helene relief in Western North Carolina. Through their ‘Raise Up $1 Million’ raffle program, community events like the preseason game on October 2, and the Western North Carolina Relief online auction, the Hurricanes have raised over $700,000 for the cause.

“Since the devastation of Hurricane Helene, we have seen the previously immense needs of our community only increase,” said Jamie Rye, Executive Director of Hunger and Health Coalition. “From the initial loss to the ongoing onslaught of snow, ice and freezing temperatures, Hunger and Health Coalition continues to be here. But the real heroes in this story are the ones that aren't as easily seen or known; they're the folks shoveling coal into the furnace, fueling our ability to do what we do best. The Carolina Hurricanes Foundation is one of these groups, and we couldn't do it without partners like them!”

About Equal Plates Project:

Equal Plates Project purchases from small farms at fair prices, transforms their quality ingredients into nourishing meals, and partners with community organizations to share thousands of meals each week with neighbors facing complex barriers to food access. Since the storm, Equal Plates has been working closely with multiple public housing sites, serving communities made up largely of families with children. This meal support has been a lifeline for these families, especially since school closures have left children without access to their regular school meals, heightening the need for reliable food support. Many of these families, already facing food insecurity due to food deserts and economic hardship, are now under even greater strain as local businesses close and parents lose critical income.

About Hunger and Health Coalition:

At the Hunger and Health Coalition, they go beyond just handing folks a box of food or prescription medication. They walk alongside the community on their health and wellness journey. Hunger and Health Coalition is providing food and medicine throughout 10 Western NC counties. HHC set up a mobile emergency relief program including a free mobile pharmacy. Relief efforts are reaching 12 remote locations supplying food, hygiene and lifesaving medications. HHC is accomplishing this by repurposing an existing fleet of Food Recovery vehicles and utilizing a network of 40 volunteer drivers who deliver supplies to children and families in their homes.

About the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation:

As the charitable arm of the Carolina Hurricanes, the Foundation takes pride in being a part of the community both on and off the ice. The Foundation strives to be an agent of change by meeting the health and educational needs of underserved populations in the community where we work, live, and play. For more information on the Foundation, please click here.

News Feed

Recap: Kotkaniemi, Kochetkov Lift Canes To Third Straight Win

Projected Lineup: January 21 at Dallas

Preview: January 21 at Dallas

Recap: Canes Rally On Milestone Night For Andersen, Staal

Projected Lineup: January 20 at Chicago

Hurricanes Assign Ty Smith To Chicago

Preview: January 20 at Chicago

Recap: Jarvis' Double Paces Canes' Win Over Vegas

Projected Lineup: January 17 vs. Vegas

Canes Activate Frederik Andersen From Injured Reserve

Preview: January 17 vs. Vegas

Recap: 'Ugly Hockey' Costs Canes In Buffalo

Projected Lineup: January 15 at Buffalo

Preview: January 15 at Buffalo

Eric Staal Leaves Lasting Legacy In North Carolina

Canes Place Andersen On Injured Reserve

Staal Named NHL's Second Star of the Week

Recap: Canes Rally, Earn Point On Eric Staal's Enshrinement Day