Hurricanes Recall Dustin Tokarski From Chicago

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled goaltender Dustin Tokarski from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL). The team has also assigned goaltender Spencer Martin to the Wolves.

Tokarski, 35, has earned a record of 4-1-0 with a 1.61 goals-against average and .933 save percentage in five AHL games with the Chicago Wolves this season. Originally selected by the Lightning in the fifth round, 122nd overall, at the 2008 NHL Draft, he has appeared in 80 career NHL games with Tampa Bay, Montreal, Anaheim, Buffalo and Pittsburgh, going 23-34-12 with a 3.15 goals-against average and .902 save percentage. The Humboldt, Sask., native has played 428 career AHL games, earning a regular-season record of 220-147-40, with a 2.55 goals-against average and .911 save percentage, and winning Calder Cup championships in 2012 (Norfolk) and 2019 (Charlotte).

Martin, 29, has appeared in nine games with the Hurricanes this season, earning a record of 3-4-1 with a 3.89 goals-against average and .846 save percentage. The netminder has also registered a record of 1-1-1 with a 2.32 goals-against average and .920 save percentage in three games with the Wolves in 2024-25. The Oakville, Ont., native appeared in 19 NHL games in 2023-24 with Columbus and Carolina, registering a 3.30 goals-against average and .889 save percentage. Selected by Colorado in the third round, 63rd overall, at the 2013 NHL Draft, Martin has appeared in 66 career NHL games with Colorado, Vancouver, Columbus and Carolina, going 24-30-8 with a 3.56 goals-against average and .883 save percentage.