Projected Lineup: December 7 at NY Islanders

ELMONT, N.Y. - The Carolina Hurricanes will deploy the same lineup that led them to a victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, as they meet the New York Islanders for the first time this season tonight.

Andrei Svechnikov had his first career four-point game the last time out and Martin Necas recorded his 14th multi-point game of the campaign. #88 enters Saturday's play still leading the league in scoring with his 41 points in 26 games.

Sebastian Aho also has 11 points in his last seven contests.

Behind the cast of skaters, Pyotr Kochetkov will make his 16th start of the season. Carolina's backstop faced just 19 shots en route to victory on Thursday.

-

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Roslovic

Robinson - Drury - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Carrier - Kotkaniemi - Blake

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

[Backup: Tokarski]

-

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Knee | Out 8-12 Weeks From Nov. 22)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Scratches

N/A

(Riley Stillman was reassigned to Chicago earlier today.)

-

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Necas, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Drury, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns

