Preview: December 7 at NY Islanders

ELMONT, N.Y. - The Carolina Hurricanes head north to battle the New York Islanders in a rematch of last season's first-round playoff matchup.

When: Saturday, December 7

Puck Drop: 5:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -150

Canes Record: 17-8-1 (35 Points, 3rd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-3 Win over the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, December 5

Islanders Record: 9-11-7 (25 Points, 8th - Metropolitan Division)

Islanders Last Game: 5-2 Loss to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, December 5