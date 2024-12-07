Preview: December 7 at NY Islanders

ELMONT, N.Y. - The Carolina Hurricanes head north to battle the New York Islanders in a rematch of last season's first-round playoff matchup.
When: Saturday, December 7
Puck Drop: 5:00 p.m. ET
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
Odds at Time of Publishing: Canes -150
Canes Record: 17-8-1 (35 Points, 3rd - Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 5-3 Win over the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, December 5
Islanders Record: 9-11-7 (25 Points, 8th - Metropolitan Division)
Islanders Last Game: 5-2 Loss to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, December 5