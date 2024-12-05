Projected Lineup: December 5 vs. Colorado

RALEIGH, N.C. - After sporting some new line combinations on Tuesday, the Carolina Hurricanes seem set to return to more familiar groupings as they look to get back in the win column against the Colorado Avalanche.

Practicing at Invisalign Arena on Wednesday, Sebastian Aho was reunited with Jack Roslovic and Andrei Svechnikov, a trio that found success during a dominant run for the Canes in early November. Perhaps Carolina's hottest duo, Eric Robinson and Martin Necas also rejoined Jack Drury after skating alongside Aho earlier this week.

Between the pipes, the Canes will once again turn to Pyotr Kochetkov. The 25-year-old stopped 24 shots in Tuesday's loss to Seattle, making his first appearance since being injured on Nov. 23. A new face is set to back him up, as Dustin Tokarski suits up in a Canes uniform for the first time after being signed on Monday and recalled on Wednesday.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Roslovic

Robinson - Drury - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Carrier - Kotkaniemi - Blake

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

[Backup: Tokarski]

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Knee | Out 8-12 Weeks From Nov. 22)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Scratches

Riley Stillman

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Necas, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Drury, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns