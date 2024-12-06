Recap: Canes Return To Form With Win Over Avs

RALEIGH, N.C. - Led by Andrei Svechnikov's first career four-point performance and two-point showings from Martin Necas and Sebastian Aho, the Carolina Hurricanes grabbed their first win in four games with a 5-3 victory over the Colorado Avalanche at Lenovo Center on Thursday.

Necas netted the game-winning goal - his league-leading 41st point of the season - with a wrister from range that found the top corner. The goal was sandwiched by a pair of Colorado goals to keep the visitors close, but Svechnikov put the game out of reach with an empty-net goal in the waning moments of play.

In a similar script to Tuesday's first period, Carolina conceded first, but responded once again through Eric Robinson, who deflected a Brent Burns shot past Scott Wedgewood at 16:05. The difference from Tuesday's tilt? Carolina posted 15 shots in the opening frame, just four shy of their game total two nights ago.

The Canes continued to apply pressure in the second period and got rewarded with a pair of goals just 2:32 apart. Seth Jarvis netted the first at 4:09, rifling a wrist shot from the right circle on the power play. Then, it was Jack Roslovic's turn as he hammered a one-timer from the dot on a setup from Svechnikov, who posted helpers on both goals.

Pyotr Kochetkov made 17 saves to post his first victory since returning from injury.

Stats & Standouts

  • The first NHL player to hit 40 points this season? None other than Martin Necas, who is also the fastest player in franchise history to hit the big 4-0.
  • Necas logged a secondary helper on Eric Robinson's game-tying tally in the first, then ripped home the game-winning goal in the third for good measure and currently leads the league in scoring outright with 41 points.
  • Speaking of Robinson, that's his third goal in the last four games and second this week. He's up to 17 points in 26 games, just 10 shy of his career-high of 27 set during 67 games in 2021-22.
  • It's hard to believe, but that is indeed Andrei Svechnikov's first time recording four points. The 2018 second-overall selection usually gets on the scoresheet by lighting the lamp, but tonight, his playmaking took center stage with a trio of helpers - including the primary assist on Necas' game-winner.
  • The Avalanche are a formidable foe in many facets of the game, but the Canes were able to expose a glaring weakness in the faceoff dot with wins in 64% of draws on Thursday.

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour following the victory...

"Our group played really well tonight. That was a 60-minute effort. I thought it was on point and still, it was a tight game... You've got to give credit to everyone because everyone has to take a turn [playing against MacKinnon, Makar, and Colorado's top guys]. We always say that you're going to have to play against them and I thought everyone stepped up. You've got to give (Jordan Staal) a lot of credit, he [and his line] had to play against them most of the time and they did a really nice job. You're not going to ever stop [Colorado's top guys], but we did about as good of a job as you could do tonight."

Jordan Martinook offering what he thought was the difference in the game, and highlighting the role of special teams during the third period...

"Timely kills. Especially that five-on-three. Obviously, if they score then there are still 15 or 16 minutes left at that point. Then, yeah, our power play, that's what you want. You want that killer instinct to go out and get that goal. It ended up being a huge goal."

Andrei Svechnikov on the importance of having a turnaround game like tonight...

"Obviously it was a tough few games for us before (tonight), but [this was] just an overall great game. We stuck with our plan. Obviously, the power play was great in great places there and that's the key."

What's Next?

The Canes are scheduled to practice on Friday before flying to Long Island. They'll then take on the Islanders on Saturday, with a rare 5 p.m. start time.

Next Game: Saturday, Dec. 7 at NY Islanders | 5:00 p.m.

Next Home Game: Tuesday, Dec. 10 vs. San Jose | 7:00 pm | Tickets | Parking | Upcoming Theme Nights

