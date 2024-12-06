Recap: Canes Return To Form With Win Over Avs

RALEIGH, N.C. - Led by Andrei Svechnikov's first career four-point performance and two-point showings from Martin Necas and Sebastian Aho, the Carolina Hurricanes grabbed their first win in four games with a 5-3 victory over the Colorado Avalanche at Lenovo Center on Thursday.

Necas netted the game-winning goal - his league-leading 41st point of the season - with a wrister from range that found the top corner. The goal was sandwiched by a pair of Colorado goals to keep the visitors close, but Svechnikov put the game out of reach with an empty-net goal in the waning moments of play.

In a similar script to Tuesday's first period, Carolina conceded first, but responded once again through Eric Robinson, who deflected a Brent Burns shot past Scott Wedgewood at 16:05. The difference from Tuesday's tilt? Carolina posted 15 shots in the opening frame, just four shy of their game total two nights ago.

The Canes continued to apply pressure in the second period and got rewarded with a pair of goals just 2:32 apart. Seth Jarvis netted the first at 4:09, rifling a wrist shot from the right circle on the power play. Then, it was Jack Roslovic's turn as he hammered a one-timer from the dot on a setup from Svechnikov, who posted helpers on both goals.

Pyotr Kochetkov made 17 saves to post his first victory since returning from injury.