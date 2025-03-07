Canes Assign Riley Stillman To Chicago

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has assigned defenseman Riley Stillman to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Stillman, 26, who made his debut with the club on Jan. 28 against the New York Rangers, has appeared in three games with Hurricanes this season. He has registered five points (2g, 3a) in 20 appearances with the Wolves. The Peterborough, Ont., native spent the 2023-24 season with the Rochester Americans, totaling six points (2g, 4a) and 49 penalty minutes in 47 games played. The 6’2”, 207 lbs. blueliner signed with Carolina as a free agent on July 3. Originally selected by Florida in the fourth round, 114th overall, at the 2016 NHL Draft, he has registered 26 points (4g, 22a) in 161 career NHL games with Florida, Chicago, Vancouver, Buffalo and Carolina.