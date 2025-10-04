Canes Assign Givani Smith To Chicago Wolves

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has assigned forward Givani Smith to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Smith, 27, appeared in four preseason contests for the Hurricanes, ranking tied for second on the team in goals (2) and tied for third in points (3) and registering a team-high 28 penalty minutes. The Toronto native split the 2024-25 season between the NHL and AHL, appearing in 13 NHL games with San Jose and Colorado and 16 AHL games with the Colorado Eagles and Lehigh Valley Phantoms. A second-round selection (46th overall) by Detroit in the 2016 NHL Draft, Smith has appeared in 168 career NHL games with Detroit, Florida, San Jose and Colorado, totaling 22 points (9g, 13a) and 268 penalty minutes.