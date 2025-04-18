Canes Assign Brind'Amour, Nadeau, Morrow and Fensore To Chicago

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has assigned forwards Skyler Brind’Amour and Bradly Nadeau as well as defensemen Domenick Fensore and Scott Morrow to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Morrow, 22, has appeared in 14 games with the Hurricanes this season, earning six points (1g, 5a). The Darien, Conn., native earned his first NHL point with an assist against Winnipeg on March 9, and netted his first NHL goal in Philadelphia on March 15. Morrow has posted 39 points (13g, 26a) in 51 games with the Chicago Wolves this season, and leads club defensemen in goals, assists and points. He appeared in two games with the Hurricanes in 2023-24, making his NHL debut on April 12 at St. Louis. Morrow spent the majority of last season with UMass, registering 30 points (6g, 24a) in 37 collegiate games to rank third in scoring among Hockey East defensemen and earn conference Third-Team All-Star honors. The 6’2”, 210-pound defenseman tallied 94 points (28g, 66a) in 109 games over three seasons at UMass, and was selected by the Hurricanes in the second round, 40th overall, of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Nadeau, 19, appeared in two games with the Hurricanes, earning his first NHL point with an assist in Montreal on Wednesday. The 5’11”, 172-pound forward leads the Chicago Wolves in goals (30) and power play goals (8) and is second in points (56). Originally from St-Francois de Madawaska, N.B., Nadeau is first among AHL rookies and tied for seventh among all AHL skaters in goals, and was named to the AHL’s All-Rookie Team. He is just the sixth player under 20 years old to score 30 goals in the AHL since 1940, and the third in the last 50 years. Nadeau made his NHL debut in last season’s regular season finale against the Columbus Blue Jackets, after registering 46 points (19g, 27a) in 37 NCAA games with the University of Maine in 2023-24. Among all NCAA Division I freshmen, he ranked tied for fifth in goals, sixth in points and tied for sixth in assists. Nadeau was selected 30th overall by the Hurricanes in the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Brind’Amour, 25, appeared in two games for the Hurricanes during his first NHL recall, making his NHL debut on Wednesday in Montreal and netting his first NHL goal on Thursday in Ottawa. He has recorded 23 points (16g, 7a) in 67 games this season with Chicago to rank third on the club in goals and second in shorthanded goals (2). A Raleigh native, Brind’Amour made his professional debut with the Charlotte Checkers (AHL) in 2023-24, registering three goals and five assists (8 points) in 54 appearances. He skated in 145 career NCAA games with Quinnipiac University from 2019-23, totaling 76 points (23g, 53a) with 84 penalty minutes and a plus-43 plus/minus rating. He helped the club win the NCAA Championship in 2022-23 and was named the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Best Defensive Forward and to the ECAC Third All-Star Team with 32 points (14g, 18a) in 41 games. The 6’2”, 195-pound forward was selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the sixth round, 177th overall, of the 2017 NHL Draft, and is the son of Hurricanes Head Coach Rod Brind’Amour.

Fensore, 23, appeared in two games for the Hurricanes, making his NHL debut on April 16 in Montreal. He has registered 32 points (9g, 23a) in 66 games with the Wolves in 2024-25 to rank second among club defensemen in goals, assists and points. He leads the Wolves in shorthanded goals (3) and is tied for third in power play goals (4). Fensore made his professional debut in 2023-24, posting 16 points (2g, 14a) in 39 games with Chicago and appearing in nine games for the Norfolk Admirals (ECHL), registering 10 points (2g, 8a). Prior to turning professional, Fensore served as the Terriers’ captain during his senior season at Boston University, recording 31 points (9g, 22a) in 37 NCAA games in 2022-23. The 5’9”, 175-pound blueliner led BU to a Hockey East regular season title, a Hockey East tournament title, and the team’s first Frozen Four appearance since 2015. A native of Thornwood, N.Y., Fensore won bronze with the United States at the 2019 IIHF U18 World Championship. He was drafted by the Hurricanes in the third round, 90th overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft.