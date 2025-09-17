Canes Announce Training Camp Roster

On-ice sessions begin Sept. 18 at Invisalign Arena

Announcement
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced the roster for the team’s 2025-26 training camp, to be held at Lenovo Center in Raleigh and Invisalign Arena in Morrisville. The team will begin on-ice workouts on Thursday, Sept. 18, at 9 a.m.

The Hurricanes’ active training camp roster consists of 26 forwards, 16 defensemen and six goaltenders, and the full roster can be found below. Players will skate in two groups during training camp, Teams C1 and C2, and the breakdown of those groups is also available below.

2025-26 Carolina Hurricanes Training Camp Roster
- 0.11 MB
Download 2025-26 Carolina Hurricanes Training Camp Roster
2025-26 Carolina Hurricanes Training Camp Groups
- 0.11 MB
Download 2025-26 Carolina Hurricanes Training Camp Groups
2025-26 Carolina Hurricanes Training Camp Schedule
- 0.11 MB
Download 2025-26 Carolina Hurricanes Training Camp Schedule

