Canes Announce 'Raise Up $1 Million' Raffle

RALEIGH, N.C. - Doug Warf, President of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced the launch of the “Raise Up $1 Million” raffle, which will attempt to raise at least $1 million for Hurricanes Helene relief projects in Western North Carolina. The winner of the raffle will be awarded a grand prize of up to $125,000.

“We are determined to provide sustained support for our friends in Western North Carolina not just in October, but throughout the rebuilding process,” said Warf. “This is a fun way to continue to raise money into December that will be used specifically for those efforts.”

The “Raise Up $1 Million” raffle will take place leading up to and during the 18 Hurricanes home game nights between Oct. 11 and Dec. 28. Each night, one winner will be selected who will have the opportunity to meet players after the game, and will receive a limited edition puck that indicates them as one of 18 finalists eligible to win the grand prize of up to $125,000. The total amount of the grand prize will be 50 percent of the value of all raffle tickets sold, capped at $125,000. Fans not in attendance at the game can still enter the contest online for a chance at that night’s limited edition puck and a shot at the grand prize. Fans do not have to be present at the game to win.

The Hurricanes Foundation will earmark all proceeds from the raffle to the hurricane relief effort, and will select and announce grants for organizations on the ground in Western North Carolina throughout the season. The Hurricanes have already raised nearly $350,000 for the relief efforts through their community preseason game on October 2 and their Western North Carolina Relief online auction.