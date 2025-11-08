Canes Acquire Cayden Primeau On Waivers

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has claimed goaltender Cayden Primeau off waivers from the Toronto Maples Leafs, and assigned him to the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves. In addition, the Hurricanes have activated forwards Eric Robinson and William Carrier from injured reserve.

Primeau, 26, who is the son of former Hurricanes captain Keith Primeau, went 2-1-0 with a 4.30 goals-against average in three games with the Toronto Maple Leafs after being claimed off waivers from the Hurricanes on Oct. 6. The Hurricanes originally acquired Primeau from the Montreal Canadiens on June 30, in exchange for a seventh-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft. The Farmington Hills, Michigan native posted a 2-3-1 record, 4.70 goals-against average and .836 save percentage in 11 games with Montreal in 2024-25. He spent the majority of last season with the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League (AHL) where he registered a 21-2-3 record, 1.96 GAA and .927 SV% in 26 games. The 6’3”, 205-pound netminder won the 2025 Harry Holmes Memorial Award for the AHL Best Goaltending duo alongside teammate Connor Hughes. Montreal’s seventh-round selection, 199th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft, Primeau has appeared in 58 career NHL games with Montreal and Toronto, registering a 15-25-7 record, 3.73 GAA, .882 SV% and two shutouts. He has an 84-44-18 record, 2.60 GAA, .912 SV% and 13 shutouts in 149 career AHL games.