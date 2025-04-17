After The Storm: Brind'Amour & Fensore's Debut

"We've been battling all year and it's nice to be rewarded."

4.17.25 Debuts
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

MONTREAL - The result of Wednesday's contest between the Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens had no meaning for the former. That doesn't mean the contest was completely meaningless, though.

For two prospects - Skyler Brind'Amour and Domenick Fensore - it was their NHL debut and a night that they'll never forget.

There are several similarities between the two players who arrived at the moment. Both are products of the NCAA game, and each was "rewarded" with recalls after strong years with the Canes' American Hockey League affiliate in Chicago.

But there was one major difference between the experience the two had at Bell Centre... Fensore didn't have his dad behind the bench.

A rare moment in NHL history, Skyler Brind'Amour became just the eighth player since the league's inception to play for his father. Just the second occasion in the last 30 years, it was something that both father and son relished.

"Obviously, it's a special moment for Skyler and myself. I've watched him all of his life, and how hard he's worked," Rod Brind'Amour said yesterday morning.

Skating 15:28, primarily between William Carrier and Logan Stankoven, the younger Brind'Amour earned the recall after 16 goals with Chicago (AHL).

"It was a lot of fun. Obviously, it's the best league in the world," Skyler Brind'Amour shared post-game. "It's tough to jump in and get your feet wet with that kind of environment tonight with playoffs on the line for them, but it was really cool to be able to do that. I'm just so grateful for everybody that's helped me get to this point."

If you needed more proof that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree, Skyler went 8-for-10 in the faceoff dot, providing flashbacks to the success that his father had in that area during his career.

However, just because his dad was his head coach doesn't mean that Rod's baby boy was exempt from critique.

"He had the one mess up on the second goal. He covered the wrong guy and took him too far in and then they screened the goalie on a long shot. If there's no screen, it's not going in," Rod Brind'Amour reviewed post-game. "But other than that, I thought he handled himself pretty well."

Becoming just the fourth player from Raleigh to play in the NHL, Skyler Brind'Amour joins Logan Brown, Nikolai Kovalenko, and Jake Leschyshyn. The fathers of all three - Jeff Brown, Andrei Kovalenko, and Curtis Leschyshyn played for the Hurricanes during the late 90s.

"I was happy for him because he earned it. He's earned it. He's played solid," Rod Brind'Amour added. "He knows he's not going to score three or four goals per night, but I think he was good on the faceoffs [and] the little things that he does, like kill penalties. That kind of role, I think he did a good job."

As for Fensore, it was another opportunity to show that his abilities outshine what his stature lacks.

Listed at 5-foot-9, 175 lbs., neither the defenseman nor the team's development has been shy in understanding that his frame has caused him to be overlooked by some. But throughout his time with the U.S. National Development Program Team, at Boston University, and his two years in pro hockey, he's continued to show that he can not only hang, but succeed.

"Another kid who is undersized, that no one thinks is going to make it," Rod Brind'Amour said. "[He] just has to keep proving everyone wrong and he's just had a great year."

Recording 32 points in Chicago (AHL) this season, only Scott Morrow, who was also in the lineup for Carolina last night, produced more (39) for the Wolves' blue line.

Including Morrow, six players were skating for Carolina last night who have played games with Chicago (AHL) this season, providing a rewarding feeling for those who have put their time in "down on the farm."

"It's great. We've been battling all year and it's nice to be rewarded," Fensore said during an intermission interview on the broadcast. "Especially those guys as well, they've had an incredible year, so it's definitely fun to be a part of it with them."

Showcasing his remarkable skating over 17:13 last night, Fensore finished with more time than Brent Burns and Riley Stillman despite being listed as the seventh defenseman to start the night.

The duo of Brind'Amour and Fensore became the fifth and sixth skaters to make their NHL debuts in a Canes sweater this season, joining Jackson Blake, Juha Jaaska, Justin Robidas and Ryan Suzuki.

News Feed

Canes Announce First Round Schedule & Broadcast Information

Projected Lineup: April 17 at Ottawa

Preview: April 17 at Ottawa

Recap: 'Shorthanded' Canes Held Off By Habs

Nadeau Named To AHL All-Rookie Team

Projected Lineup: April 16 at Montreal

Preview: April 16 at Montreal

Canes Recall Brind'Amour, Fensore, Nadeau and Stillman From Chicago

Playoff Rivalry Renews As Canes Face Devils

Canes Reassign Badinka To Chicago

Recap: Canes Lose To Leafs In Home Finale

Projected Lineup: April 13 vs. Toronto

Preview: April 13 vs. Toronto

Recap: Canes Match Franchise Record With Win Over Rangers

Projected Lineup: April 12 vs. NY Rangers

Preview: April 12 vs. NY Rangers

Learning More About Alexander Nikishin

The Nikishin Deal: 1-on-1 with Eric Tulsky