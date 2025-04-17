After The Storm: Brind'Amour & Fensore's Debut

MONTREAL - The result of Wednesday's contest between the Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens had no meaning for the former. That doesn't mean the contest was completely meaningless, though.

For two prospects - Skyler Brind'Amour and Domenick Fensore - it was their NHL debut and a night that they'll never forget.

There are several similarities between the two players who arrived at the moment. Both are products of the NCAA game, and each was "rewarded" with recalls after strong years with the Canes' American Hockey League affiliate in Chicago.

But there was one major difference between the experience the two had at Bell Centre... Fensore didn't have his dad behind the bench.

A rare moment in NHL history, Skyler Brind'Amour became just the eighth player since the league's inception to play for his father. Just the second occasion in the last 30 years, it was something that both father and son relished.

"Obviously, it's a special moment for Skyler and myself. I've watched him all of his life, and how hard he's worked," Rod Brind'Amour said yesterday morning.

Skating 15:28, primarily between William Carrier and Logan Stankoven, the younger Brind'Amour earned the recall after 16 goals with Chicago (AHL).

"It was a lot of fun. Obviously, it's the best league in the world," Skyler Brind'Amour shared post-game. "It's tough to jump in and get your feet wet with that kind of environment tonight with playoffs on the line for them, but it was really cool to be able to do that. I'm just so grateful for everybody that's helped me get to this point."