1-on-1 With Eric Tulsky Ahead Of Canes Training Camp

Five questions for the general manager before the 2025-26 season begins

9.15.25 Tulsky
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Summer is over, and the Canes are set to begin the on-ice portion of their training camp on Thursday.

The team returns to action following a few notable personnel changes, as multi-year lineup mainstays Brent Burns and Dmitry Orlov took their talents elsewhere, and once-prized prospect Scott Morrow was used to upgrade the here and now of their blue line.

The onboarding of K'Andre Miller and Nikolaj Ehlers sparked excitement amongst the fanbase, while the organization also continued to set itself up for the future by extending Jackson Blake and Logan Stankoven until 2034.

This week, we connected with the man who oversaw all of the above, General Manager Eric Tulsky, to talk about the offseason that was and the season ahead.

With the offseason now in the rear-view mirror, how do you feel about what the front office was able to accomplish?

Tulsky: "Obviously, the real assessment comes when games start. But I’m very optimistic about the way things look right now. Our goal was to add high-end skill up front and to add some mobile physicality on the back end. Those are hard pieces to find, and especially in a summer where there was not a lot of player movement, we were very happy to be able to check both boxes."

The rising salary cap is always a topic of discussion. How do you feel about the organization's current position, given the contracts they do have, and are there any plans for the remaining ~$10M available in cap space?

Tulsky: "We have a core of 12 players already under contract for at least four more years, and the average age of those 12 players is just 26. That creates a situation where we have a lot of cap room to make additions to keep improving the team and taking steps forward. We’ll always be on the lookout for players who we think fit the way Rod wants his team to play."

As we approach training camp, what are some things that, as the General Manager, you have your eyes on or focus toward this time of year?

Tulsky: "The coaches will usually try out a few different lines and pairings through training camp, and it’s always interesting to get a glimpse of what seems to click right away. And it’s a really interesting measuring stick for the prospects – you can learn a lot from seeing how they perform in drills and games that move a lot faster than what they are accustomed to."

Now that Alexander Nikishin is here, what are your expectations for him this season?

Tulsky: "His combination of mobility, physical play, and offensive awareness gives him an extremely high ceiling. Coming into our team is always a transition for players – even for long-time NHL veterans. Some players just naturally acclimate to our style faster than others, and while there were positive signs from the four games he played last year, I think it is still hard to really know what to expect in the near-term."

The organization went out and addressed goaltending depth this summer. How do you feel about the depth in the crease?

Tulsky: "Goaltending is always in high demand, and in a summer where there was particularly little player movement, we were fortunate to be able to bring in two players who we think have NHL potential. We are aiming to provide depth at every position; injuries are inevitable, and you want to have players who can step in and confidently fill a role when you need them."

