1-on-1 With Eric Tulsky Ahead Of Canes Training Camp

With the offseason now in the rear-view mirror, how do you feel about what the front office was able to accomplish?

Tulsky: "Obviously, the real assessment comes when games start. But I’m very optimistic about the way things look right now. Our goal was to add high-end skill up front and to add some mobile physicality on the back end. Those are hard pieces to find, and especially in a summer where there was not a lot of player movement, we were very happy to be able to check both boxes."

The rising salary cap is always a topic of discussion. How do you feel about the organization's current position, given the contracts they do have, and are there any plans for the remaining ~$10M available in cap space?

Tulsky: "We have a core of 12 players already under contract for at least four more years, and the average age of those 12 players is just 26. That creates a situation where we have a lot of cap room to make additions to keep improving the team and taking steps forward. We’ll always be on the lookout for players who we think fit the way Rod wants his team to play."

As we approach training camp, what are some things that, as the General Manager, you have your eyes on or focus toward this time of year?

Tulsky: "The coaches will usually try out a few different lines and pairings through training camp, and it’s always interesting to get a glimpse of what seems to click right away. And it’s a really interesting measuring stick for the prospects – you can learn a lot from seeing how they perform in drills and games that move a lot faster than what they are accustomed to."