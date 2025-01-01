Fowler, Blues defeat Blackhawks in NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field

Taylor Hall and Tyler Bertuzzi scored, but the Blackhawks (12-24-2) gave up two power-play goals in the first 8:10 of the game and Petr Mrazek allowed six goals on 28 shots. Chicago lost its fifth straight and fell to 0-5-0 in Winter Classic games, including 0-2-0 at Wrigley Field.

“Chicago knows how to celebrate sports and our fans did not disappoint today, and I think that’s what makes it so [darn] difficult right now,” Chicago captain Nick Foligno said. “It’s just embarrassing to lose 6-2 in an environment like that at home. Our fans deserve better. It’s in this room to figure it out because that’s three games in a row where it’s not good enough. I don’t know. I really wish I had an answer for you. On this stage, with the excitement we had before the game, I thought this was going to be a turning point for our club and obviously it wasn’t.”

The temperature for puck drop at 4:26 p.m. local time was 38 degrees. The attendance was 40,933, the NHL’s second sellout at Wrigley, which also hosted the 2009 Winter Classic between the Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings. Detroit defeated Chicago 6-4 in front of 40,818.

The Smashing Pumpkins got the crowd started by playing their hit “Tonight, Tonight” as the players emerged out of their respective dugouts and made the walk to the ice.

Blackhawks anthem singer Jim Cornelison delivered a stirring rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” with the home fans cheering along, getting louder and louder as Cornelison pointed to the flag, just as they do at United Center.

After the fireworks and flyover, the game started, and in 100 seconds the Blues were on the board.

Fowler, the first player to skate outdoors in his 1,000th game, gave St. Louis a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 1:40 of the first period. He cut down from the point, received a Pavel Buchnevich pass from the goal line and scored from between the hash marks.

Jordan Kyrou made it 2-0 at 8:10, scoring a power-play goal from below the left face-off circle off a pass from Jake Neighbours, who was below the right circle.

Kyrou also had an NHL outdoor-game record four points (two goals, two assists) in the Blues’ 6-4 win against the Minnesota Wild in the 2022 Winter Classic at Target Field in Minneapolis.

“Our first 10 minutes was excellent,” Montgomery said.