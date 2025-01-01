Corgan leads Chicago crowd in 'Take Me Out to the Ballgame' at Winter Classic

Smashing Pumpkins frontman does his best Harry Caray, pumps up crowd

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

There wasn't a baseball game in sight, but that couldn't stop the spirit of the Chicago Cubs filling Wrigley Field.

During the Discover NHL Winter Classic at the hallowed baseball stadium, Billy Corgan of the Smashing Pumpkins led the crowd in singing "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the third period. Before the game, the Smashing Pumpkins performed their 1995 megahit "Tonight, Tonight."

The song is a staple of Wrigley thanks to legendary baseball broadcaster Harry Caray. After Caray's death in 1998, it is traditionally sung during the 7th inning of Cubs games by the person who throws out the first pitch.

After Corgan led the crowd in the song, the TNT broadcast showed NHL analyst Eddie Olczyk doing the same during a Cubs game years earlier.

On Tuesday, Corgan, a Chicago native, even channeled Caray by saying, "Let's get some goals!" in place of Caray traditionally shouting for the Cubs to get some runs.

