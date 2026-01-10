Class of 2026 to be inducted into Blues Hall of Fame on Jan. 12

The St. Louis Blues will induct Al Arbour, Barret Jackman and Alexander Steen in the Blues Hall of Fame, presented by First Community, on Jan. 12 at 8 p.m. CT.

The induction ceremony will be held at the downtown Missouri Athletic Club (MAC) and will mark the fourth class to enter the Blues Hall of Fame. Fans can watch live on Matrix Midwest or on the Blues YouTube channel.

The event will honor individuals whose contributions span the franchise’s history—from its earliest days to its first Stanley Cup championship.

Al Arbour was a foundational figure for the Blues, serving as a member of the original 1967-68 team and the first captain in franchise history. He helped lead St. Louis to three straight Stanley Cup Final appearances and later served as the team’s head coach. Arbour went on to become one of the most successful coaches in NHL history, winning four consecutive Stanley Cups with the New York Islanders and earning induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1996.

Barret Jackman spent 13 seasons in St. Louis and appeared in 803 games, the most by any defenseman in franchise history. The 2003 Calder Memorial Trophy winner as the League's top rookie was known for his physical, reliable play and postseason impact, serving as an assistant captain for nine seasons. Jackman continues his connection with the organization today by serving as the Blues’ Director of Alumni.