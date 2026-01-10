Class of 2026 to be inducted into Blues Hall of Fame on Jan. 12

arbour_jackman_steen
By Annette Rooney
St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues will induct Al Arbour, Barret Jackman and Alexander Steen in the Blues Hall of Fame, presented by First Community, on Jan. 12 at 8 p.m. CT.

The induction ceremony will be held at the downtown Missouri Athletic Club (MAC) and will mark the fourth class to enter the Blues Hall of Fame. Fans can watch live on Matrix Midwest or on the Blues YouTube channel.

The event will honor individuals whose contributions span the franchise’s history—from its earliest days to its first Stanley Cup championship.

Al Arbour was a foundational figure for the Blues, serving as a member of the original 1967-68 team and the first captain in franchise history. He helped lead St. Louis to three straight Stanley Cup Final appearances and later served as the team’s head coach. Arbour went on to become one of the most successful coaches in NHL history, winning four consecutive Stanley Cups with the New York Islanders and earning induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1996.

Barret Jackman spent 13 seasons in St. Louis and appeared in 803 games, the most by any defenseman in franchise history. The 2003 Calder Memorial Trophy winner as the League's top rookie was known for his physical, reliable play and postseason impact, serving as an assistant captain for nine seasons. Jackman continues his connection with the organization today by serving as the Blues’ Director of Alumni.

Revealing the Class of 2026 for the Blues Hall of Fame

Alexander Steen played 12 seasons with the Blues and ranks among the franchise’s all-time leaders in games played, goals and points. A longtime assistant captain, Steen was a key leader on the 2019 Stanley Cup championship team and delivered several iconic postseason moments. He will begin his first season as the Blues' general manager starting with 2026-27.

In addition, former Blues forward and longtime radio analyst Kelly Chase will receive the True Blue Award. Chase joined the Blues as a free agent in 1988 and spent eight seasons with the club, ranking second in franchise history with 1,497 penalty minutes. In 1998, he was awarded the NHL’s King Clancy Trophy for his charitable work with Gateway Special Hockey - now Blues Special Hockey - a program he founded to support people with developmental disabilities. Following his playing career, Chase spent 18 seasons as a radio analyst, becoming a beloved voice and ambassador for the organization.

The celebration will continue on Jan. 13 during the Blues Hall of Fame Game. The newly-inducted class will drop the ceremonial puck before the game, and the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Class of 2026 Blues Hall of Fame banner, presented by First Community.

Tickets to the game can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com.

To learn more about the Blues Hall of Fame, visit stlouisblues.com/halloffame.

