Suter named to Team Switzerland at Winter Olympics

Team Switzerland announced Wednesday that St. Louis Blues forward Pius Suter has been named to its roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Switzerland will open tournament play against France on Feb. 12 at 5:10 a.m. CT.

Suter, 29, is in his first season with the Blues after signing with the team on July 1, 2025. This season, he has recorded 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) and 12 penalty minutes in 37 games.

The 2026 Olympics will mark the Zurich native’s second appearance, as he previously tallied five points (three goals, two assists) in four games at the 2018 Games in South Korea.

Suter has also represented Switzerland at the 2022 and 2017 World Championships, the 2015 and 2016 U-20 World Junior Championships (WJC), and the 2013 U-18 WJC.

Suter is the fourth Blues player to be named to an olympic roster, joining Jordan Binnington (Canada), Colton Parayko (Canada) and Philip Broberg (Sweden).