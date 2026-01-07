Suter named to Team Switzerland at Winter Olympics

suter_nosponsors
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

Team Switzerland announced Wednesday that St. Louis Blues forward Pius Suter has been named to its roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Switzerland will open tournament play against France on Feb. 12 at 5:10 a.m. CT.

Suter, 29, is in his first season with the Blues after signing with the team on July 1, 2025. This season, he has recorded 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) and 12 penalty minutes in 37 games.

The 2026 Olympics will mark the Zurich native’s second appearance, as he previously tallied five points (three goals, two assists) in four games at the 2018 Games in South Korea.

Suter has also represented Switzerland at the 2022 and 2017 World Championships, the 2015 and 2016 U-20 World Junior Championships (WJC), and the 2013 U-18 WJC.

Suter is the fourth Blues player to be named to an olympic roster, joining Jordan Binnington (Canada), Colton Parayko (Canada) and Philip Broberg (Sweden).

News Feed

Preview: Blues at Blackhawks

Blues prospects win medals, named top players at World Juniors

Toropchenko signs 2-year extension

Binnington gets 1st shutout of season, Blues defeat Canadiens

Projected Lineup: Jan. 3 vs. Montreal

Preview: Blues vs. Canadiens

Schenn scores late, Blues recover against Golden Knights

Broberg named to Team Sweden at Olympics

Dean cleared by NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program

MacKinnon gets 400th goal, Avalanche cruise past Blues

Binnington, Parayko to play for Team Canada at Olympics

Photos: The Best of 2025

Police vs. Fire game set for Jan. 3 at Enterprise Center

Sabres defeat Blues, extend winning streak to 9

Suter sidelined with right-ankle injury

Buchnevich scores twice, Blues end Predators 3-game winning streak

Raddysh has 3 points, Lightning defeat Blues

Thomas has 2 goals, assist to help Blues end Panthers winning streak at 4