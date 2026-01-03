Binnington gets 1st shutout of season, Blues defeat Canadiens

The Blues killed off a 5-on-3 advantage that lasted 1:37 for the Canadiens in the second.

“Execution wasn’t there as we have when we’re playing our best game,” Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky said. “We should have scored on the power play, that’s for sure.”

St. Louis was 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

“Good pre-scout,” Binnington said. “We knew some of their tendencies. You’ve got to just have fun with it and battle. That’s what we did. … They know where each other are on the ice and they like to slide pucks back door and through the crease and stuff like that. Obviously have some good one-timers on both sides.”

Binnington made several key saves, including one on Ivan Demidov’s shot on the power play from low in the right circle at 13:40 of the second, when he stretched out his left pad, and another on Zachary Bolduc at 19:56, when the former Blues forward was skating in on him.

“Maybe off the pad. Just desperation,” Binnington said the save on Demidov. “They’ve got some high-end talent on that team. You’re just trying to see if the guy’s a lefty or a righty.

“End of the period, sometimes the last minute guys think the clock’s going to run out and it happens both ways. They got a chance. Obviously it was a 2-0 game at the time, so you want to make that save and close out the period. [Bolduc] just got a partial breakaway and I stayed with him.”

Binnington then preserved the shutout by stopping Suzuki at the top of the crease with his right pad with 49 seconds remaining in the third period.

“He was great,” Cam Fowler said. “Gave us a chance to win that hockey game, made some huge saves for us in some crucial times and was a big reason why we were able to get the two points tonight. Him and [Joel Hofer], they always battle for us and give us a chance to win. Binner was outstanding.”

NOTES: Binnington got his 19th career shutout to move within one of tying Jaroslav Halak for third on the franchise’s all-time list. … Blues defenseman Colton Parayko played his 766th game, moving past Alexander Steen for fourth in St. Louis history. … Thomas has 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in a five-game point streak against Montreal and has 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in 10 games against the Canadiens. … Montreal forward Josh Anderson was scratched after leaving a 7-5 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday with an upper-body injury.