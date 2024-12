Safe to say we know who the Anaheim Ducks were rooting for in the Winter Classic.

The Ducks wore custom T-shirts in honor of their former teammate Cam Fowler’s 1,000th NHL game as they arrived at the Honda Center for their game against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.

The shirts featured a picture of Fowler with a Team NEGU shirt on as the one in the number 1,000. Fowler worked with Team NEGU, the Jessie Rees Foundation, which supports children who are battling cancer and their families.