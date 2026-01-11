Broberg sustains upper-body injury against Vegas

broberg_face_16x9
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

St. Louis Blues defenseman Philip Broberg sustained an upper-body injury in Saturday's matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Broberg was skating along the boards in the defensive zone in the game's opening minutes when he was hit by Vegas' Mark Stone.

Broberg left the game 1:35 and did not return.

Minutes later, Blues captain Brayden Schenn threw down the gloves and fought Stone in his teammates' defense.

Through 46 games this season, Broberg has two goals and 14 assists (16 points). Broberg recently signed a six-year, $48 million extension with the Blues.

News Feed

Broberg signs 6-year extension with Blues

Class of 2026 to be inducted into Blues Hall of Fame on Jan. 12

Schmaltz has 3 points, Mammoth top Blues for 3rd straight win

Federko creates custom burger with Philly cheesesteak topping

Blues Hall of Fame induction to air on Matrix Midwest and YouTube

Dvorsky joins Team Slovakia for Olympics

Blackhawks score 7, ease past Blues for 4th straight win

Original Blue Glenn Hall passes away at 94

Suter named to Team Switzerland at Winter Olympics

Blues prospects win medals, named top players at World Juniors

Toropchenko signs 2-year extension

Binnington gets 1st shutout of season, Blues defeat Canadiens

Projected Lineup: Jan. 3 vs. Montreal

Preview: Blues vs. Canadiens

Schenn scores late, Blues recover against Golden Knights

Broberg named to Team Sweden at Olympics

Dean cleared by NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program

MacKinnon gets 400th goal, Avalanche cruise past Blues