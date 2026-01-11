Broberg sustains upper-body injury against Vegas

St. Louis Blues defenseman Philip Broberg sustained an upper-body injury in Saturday's matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Broberg was skating along the boards in the defensive zone in the game's opening minutes when he was hit by Vegas' Mark Stone.

Broberg left the game 1:35 and did not return.

Minutes later, Blues captain Brayden Schenn threw down the gloves and fought Stone in his teammates' defense.

Through 46 games this season, Broberg has two goals and 14 assists (16 points). Broberg recently signed a six-year, $48 million extension with the Blues.