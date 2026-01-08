Original Blue Glenn Hall passes away at 94

Hockey legend Glenn Hall passed away Wednesday at the age of 94 years old.
Hall was an original Blue and was the club's first pick in the 1967 NHL Expansion Draft. He played a critical role in establishing the Blues' identity in the early years and helped guide an expansion franchise to three consecutive Stanley Cup Final appearances (1968, 1969, 1970).
Dubbed "Mr. Goalie," Hall once played in more than 500 consecutive games — all without a mask.
His NHL career spanned 18 seasons and included appearances with the Detroit Red Wings, Chicago Black Hawks and the Blues. Overall, he played in 906 regular-season games and 115 playoff games, winning the Stanley Cup with Chicago in 1961. He is listed as one of the NHL's Top 100 Players and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1975.