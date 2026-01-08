Original Blue Glenn Hall passes away at 94

Blues Chairman Tom Stillman issued a statement about Hall's passing and contributions to the franchise

hall_glenn_16x9
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

Hockey legend Glenn Hall passed away Wednesday at the age of 94 years old.

Hall was an original Blue and was the club's first pick in the 1967 NHL Expansion Draft. He played a critical role in establishing the Blues' identity in the early years and helped guide an expansion franchise to three consecutive Stanley Cup Final appearances (1968, 1969, 1970).

Dubbed "Mr. Goalie," Hall once played in more than 500 consecutive games all without a mask.

His NHL career spanned 18 seasons and included appearances with the Detroit Red Wings, Chicago Black Hawks and the Blues. Overall, he played in 906 regular-season games and 115 playoff games, winning the Stanley Cup with Chicago in 1961. He is listed as one of the NHL's Top 100 Players and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1975.

Blues Chairman Tom Stillman issued the following statement about the passing of Glenn Hall:

Today, we mourn the loss of a true legend of our game and a foundational figure in St. Louis Blues history: Glenn Hall.

Mr. Hall holds a special place in Blues history as the first player selected by the club in the 1967 NHL Expansion Draft. From the very beginning, he brought credibility, excellence, and heart to a new team and a new NHL market. His influence extended far beyond the crease — he helped define what it means to wear the Blue Note.

A Hockey Hall of Famer and one of the greatest goaltenders the game has ever known, Mr. Hall’s durability and competitiveness set the standard for generations of players who followed. His contributions to the Blues and to the game of hockey will never be forgotten.

On behalf of the entire St. Louis Blues organization and our fans, we extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Hall’s family and friends and all those whose lives he touched. We are profoundly grateful for his contributions and his legacy, and we are proud that he will forever be linked to the history of the Blues.

