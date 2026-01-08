Original Blue Glenn Hall passes away at 94

Blues Chairman Tom Stillman issued the following statement about the passing of Glenn Hall:

Today, we mourn the loss of a true legend of our game and a foundational figure in St. Louis Blues history: Glenn Hall.

Mr. Hall holds a special place in Blues history as the first player selected by the club in the 1967 NHL Expansion Draft. From the very beginning, he brought credibility, excellence, and heart to a new team and a new NHL market. His influence extended far beyond the crease — he helped define what it means to wear the Blue Note.

A Hockey Hall of Famer and one of the greatest goaltenders the game has ever known, Mr. Hall’s durability and competitiveness set the standard for generations of players who followed. His contributions to the Blues and to the game of hockey will never be forgotten.

On behalf of the entire St. Louis Blues organization and our fans, we extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Hall’s family and friends and all those whose lives he touched. We are profoundly grateful for his contributions and his legacy, and we are proud that he will forever be linked to the history of the Blues.