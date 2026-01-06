Blues prospects win medals, named top players at World Juniors

No matter the outcome of the 2026 World Junior Championship gold medal game, the St. Louis Blues won.

It was Blues prospect vs. Blues prospect as goaltender Love Harenstam of Sweden and defenseman Adam Jiricek of Czechia faced off for the World Juniors title on Monday night. While Sweden prevailed, 4-2, both players were recognized for outstanding tournaments and named the top player at their position.

Harenstam and Sweden remained undefeated in their championship run, winning all seven games en route to the gold. Harenstam started all but one game for his country and every elimination game. In addition to recognition as Best Goalkeeper, Harenstam was named to the tournament All-Star team.

The 18-year-old goaltender was selected by the Blues in the sixth round, 179th overall, in the 2025 NHL Draft.