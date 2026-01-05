Toropchenko signs 2-year extension

toropchenko_blues_smile
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues have signed forward Alexey Toropcehnko to a two-year contract extension worth an annual average value of $2.5 million.

Toropchenko, 26, has dressed in 27 games with the Blues this season, recording five points (two goals, three assists) and 17 penalty minutes.

Overall, the Moscow, Russia native has appeared in 286 regular-season games with the team, totaling 65 points (32 goals, 33 assists) and 99 penalty minutes.

He has also played in 19 postseason games, tallying six points (two goals, four assists) and a plus-9 rating.

Toropchenko was drafted by the Blues in the fourth round, 113th overall, of the 2017 NHL Draft.

