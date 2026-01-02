Schenn scores late, Blues recover against Golden Knights

Pavel Buchnevich forechecked Noah Hanifin along the boards near center ice turning it into a 2-on-1 with Jimmy Snuggerud. Carter Hart stopped Snuggerud's shot, but Schenn was on the doorstep to pop in the rebound off his skate. A video review confirmed the puck was not kicked in.

"Just drive the net," said Schenn, whose wife Kelsey had the couple's third child, a daughter, on Thursday. "Back post drive. One, you hopefully open up some space for the guy with the puck and two, you kind of put the goalie on notice when you drive to the back post, change his feet angle. Jimmy made a good shot, and I was right place, right time."

Alexey Toropchenko and Oskar Sundqvist each had a goal and an assist, and Buchnevich and Mathieu Joseph each had two assists for the Blues (16-18-8), who had lost three of their past four. Joel Hofer made 21 saves.

"We've talked about being able to finish on our odd-man rushes, something we haven't done at an efficient rate anyways this year, and I'm glad [Snuggerud] decided to rip it and I just think that's the hockey gods for 'Schenner' to score a goal for his baby girl, who was born yesterday," St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said. " … He's probably running on fumes right how, but that adrenaline from getting that goal hopefully gets some rest tonight with the newborn baby at home."