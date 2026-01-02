ST. LOUIS -- Brayden Schenn scored with 1:33 remaining, and the St. Louis Blues recovered for a 4-3 win against the Vegas Golden Knights at Enterprise Center on Friday.
Schenn scores late, Blues recover against Golden Knights
Gets goal with 1:33 remaining to break tie; Vegas drops 4th straight
Pavel Buchnevich forechecked Noah Hanifin along the boards near center ice turning it into a 2-on-1 with Jimmy Snuggerud. Carter Hart stopped Snuggerud's shot, but Schenn was on the doorstep to pop in the rebound off his skate. A video review confirmed the puck was not kicked in.
"Just drive the net," said Schenn, whose wife Kelsey had the couple's third child, a daughter, on Thursday. "Back post drive. One, you hopefully open up some space for the guy with the puck and two, you kind of put the goalie on notice when you drive to the back post, change his feet angle. Jimmy made a good shot, and I was right place, right time."
Alexey Toropchenko and Oskar Sundqvist each had a goal and an assist, and Buchnevich and Mathieu Joseph each had two assists for the Blues (16-18-8), who had lost three of their past four. Joel Hofer made 21 saves.
"We've talked about being able to finish on our odd-man rushes, something we haven't done at an efficient rate anyways this year, and I'm glad [Snuggerud] decided to rip it and I just think that's the hockey gods for 'Schenner' to score a goal for his baby girl, who was born yesterday," St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said. " … He's probably running on fumes right how, but that adrenaline from getting that goal hopefully gets some rest tonight with the newborn baby at home."
Mark Stone, Pavel Dorofeyev and Keegan Kolesar scored for the Golden Knights (17-11-11), who have lost four straight (0-3-1) and seven of their past eight (1-5-2). Hart made 15 saves.
"At the end of the day, we got three goals, got ourselves back in the game," Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. "I don't think we gave up a lot, other than kind of what we gave them a little bit. They made some plays certainly, but their goals started directly as a result of we had the puck on our stick and before you know it, it's in our net, so we've got to take care of the puck a little better."
Kolesar's first goal this season and first in 62 games put Vegas ahead 1-0 at 10:12 of the first on a chip off the wall when he skated in on the right side and shot under Hofer's glove on the short side.
Toropchenko tied it 1-1 27 seconds later at 10:39 after a breakout, beating Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton off the left side. Toropchenko knocked in his own rebound after his first shot was stopped by Hart.
"Working hard, playing hard," Toropchenko said. "Just making sure we are good defensively because defense leads to offense and try to make hard, simple and smart plays. It went well today."
Justin Faulk scored at 5:39 of the second period to put the Blues ahead 2-1 on a wrist shot from the right circle, and Sundqvist made it 3-1 at 6:37, crashing the net on the left side on a loose puck in the crease.
Stone made it 3-2 at 9:10 after Brett Howden intercepted Faulk's outlet pass from his own zone.
Dorofeyev tied it 3-3 at 8:21 of the third period after Faulk mishandled a puck along the right boards. The puck went to the net and Dorofeyev tucked it across the goal line. It initially wasn't ruled a goal but was after the situation room informed the officials that the puck completely crossed the goal line.
"Giving up one late there stung," Golden Knights forward Colton Sissons said of Schenn's goal. "We thought we were going to get points out of it, but not our finest work.
"In the third, we really had some sustained offense. We did get some looks and I think that's when we were playing a little bit crisper and playing a little bit faster and a little bit more together. We were just a little bit sloppy, a little disjointed early on, especially in the first. Got to tune that up tomorrow at practice and put our best foot forward here."
NOTES: Vegas forward Jack Eichel returned and had three shots on goal in 19:34 after missing seven games with an undisclosed injury. … Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb did not play and is week to week with an upper-body injury. His consecutive games played streak ended at 298; he was replaced by Jaycob Megna, who made his season debut and played 10:43. … Montgomery coached his 400th game on Friday; he is 232-120-48 with the Blues, Dallas Stars and Boston Bruins. … Jordan Kyrou was awarded a penalty shot at 3:44 of the first period but was denied with a glove save by Hart.