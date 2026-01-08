Blackhawks score 7, ease past Blues for 4th straight win

Tyler Tucker, Otto Stenberg and Nathan Walker scored for the Blues (17-19-8), who had won two in a row. Jordan Binnington made 28 saves.

The Blackhawks were 3-for-4 on the powerplay. The Blues were 0-for-5.

“It really came down to special teams tonight,” St. Louis forward Robert Thomas said. "They scored on their power plays, and we didn’t on ours, especially early. We had three there in the first period. It’s a good chance to get our momentum. We couldn’t capitalize.

“Really frustrating. We all felt like we were turning the corner, too, and taking steps forward. Obviously didn’t tonight.”

The Blues made it 1-0 on the first shot of the game after Tucker scored from in front off Brayden Schenn's pass from below the goal line just 27 seconds into the first period.

Nick Lardis tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 9:26 when he one-timed Moore's cross-ice pass from the right face-off circle.

Moore put Chicago up 2-1 on the power play at 7:41 of the second period with a wrist shot from above the left circle that went in off Binnington's glove.

Stenberg's first NHL goal evened it 2-2 just 41 seconds later at 8:22. He forced a turnover in the offensive zone and lifted a wrist shot short side under the crossbar from low in the left circle.

“I was actually pretty tired,” Stenberg said. “I heard (linemate Jonatan Berggren) talk to me like he was open. I would just try to shoot it. I saw a little bit (of space). It was lucky. It was nice to see it go in.”