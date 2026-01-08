CHICAGO -- The Chicago Blackhawks scored four goals in the second period, and extended their winning streak to a season-high four games with a 7-3 victory against the St. Louis Blues at United Center on Wednesday.
Blackhawks score 7, ease past Blues for 4th straight win
Murphy, Moore, Slaggert, Crevier each has goal, assist for Chicago; Stenberg gets 1st NHL goal for St. Louis
Connor Murphy, Oliver Moore, Landon Slaggert and Louis Crevier each had a goal and an assist for the Blackhawks (18-18-7), who have points in five straight (4-0-1). Matt Grzelcyk had two assists, and Spencer Knight made 27 saves.
“It’s exciting,” Moore said. “I would be lying if I said it’s not a ton of fun in here, just with the group we have. Coming into the rink every day, it’s my favorite part of the day, and I think (for) a lot of guys in here. It’s a lot about the winning. We want to win, but I think our process right now is what’s allowing us to really be free out there. We’re all on the same page and we’ve got to look to keep it going.”
Tyler Tucker, Otto Stenberg and Nathan Walker scored for the Blues (17-19-8), who had won two in a row. Jordan Binnington made 28 saves.
The Blackhawks were 3-for-4 on the powerplay. The Blues were 0-for-5.
“It really came down to special teams tonight,” St. Louis forward Robert Thomas said. "They scored on their power plays, and we didn’t on ours, especially early. We had three there in the first period. It’s a good chance to get our momentum. We couldn’t capitalize.
“Really frustrating. We all felt like we were turning the corner, too, and taking steps forward. Obviously didn’t tonight.”
The Blues made it 1-0 on the first shot of the game after Tucker scored from in front off Brayden Schenn's pass from below the goal line just 27 seconds into the first period.
Nick Lardis tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 9:26 when he one-timed Moore's cross-ice pass from the right face-off circle.
Moore put Chicago up 2-1 on the power play at 7:41 of the second period with a wrist shot from above the left circle that went in off Binnington's glove.
Stenberg's first NHL goal evened it 2-2 just 41 seconds later at 8:22. He forced a turnover in the offensive zone and lifted a wrist shot short side under the crossbar from low in the left circle.
“I was actually pretty tired,” Stenberg said. “I heard (linemate Jonatan Berggren) talk to me like he was open. I would just try to shoot it. I saw a little bit (of space). It was lucky. It was nice to see it go in.”
Murphy gave the Blackhawks a 3-2 lead with his first of the season at 8:57 when his slap shot from the high slot squeaked through Binnington.
“It's nice,” Murphy said. “It's not happening too often, so it's always fun to get one. And even for the 'D', for Lou (Crevier) to get one and have a couple good shots for assists. It's fun to contribute, especially at home. It felt like it was a great crowd, surprising on the late Wednesday night. It's cool to see everyone coming out. It was a loud one.”
Slaggert made it 4-2 at 12:27 after Colton Dach's point shot deflected off him from in front.
Jason Dickinson pushed it to 5-2 at 17:24. Crevier sent a slap shot from above the right circle that Dickinson tipped past Binnington from the slot.
"I think we’re seeing great development from the group and taking strides,” Dickinson said. “Games matter so much right now. You look at the standings, I think three points was separating us from a playoff spot. So to keep climbing, keep pushing for points and keep trying to claw our way there, we’re going to keep playing these tight games and big moments against a team that was one point ahead of us. Treat them like playoffs games.”
Andre Burakovsky scored during a 5-on-3 power play at 5:11 of the third period to make it 6-2.
Crevier increased the lead to 7-2 at 12:56 when he backhanded the puck in after it deflected off the skate of Slaggert into the slot.
Walker batted the puck out of the air past Knight at 13:19 for the 7-3 final. Walker had not played since Dec. 1, missing the previous 16 games with an upper-body injury.
“He always brings energy,” St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said of Walker. “First time he’s out there he has two hits. He just raises the compete for us.”
NOTES: Prior to the game, the Blackhawks held a moment of silence and videoboard tributes for Hockey Hall of Fame members Glenn Hall and Bob Pulford, each of whom died this week. Hall was a goalie for Chicago from 1957-67, winning the Stanley Cup in 1961. Pulford had multiple stints with the team as coach, general manager and as an executive beginning in 1977. … Chicago scored at least seven goals against St. Louis for the second time this season (also an 8-3 win on Oct. 15). It marked the first time that the Blackhawks scored seven-plus goals versus one opponent twice in the same campaign since 1994-95 (2 games vs. Vancouver). … Stenberg (20 years, 223 days) became the second-youngest Swedish player to score their first NHL goal with the Blues, following Patrik Berglund (20 years, 133 days on Oct. 13, 2008).