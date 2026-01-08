Dvorsky joins Team Slovakia for Olympics

dvorsky_blues_16x9
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

Team Slovakia announced today that Blues forward Dalibor Dvorsky has been named to its roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Slovakia will open tournament play against Finland on Feb. 11 at 9:40 a.m. (CT).

Dvorsky, 20, was drafted 10th overall by the Blues in 2023 and has recorded nine points (six goals, three assists) in 34 games during his rookie campaign this season.

The Zvolen native has represented Slovakia multiple times in his career, including at the 2025 U-20 World Junior Championships (WJC), where he served as captain and was named one of the team’s ‘Top 3 Players.’

Dvorsky was also selected to the tournament All-Star team at the 2023 U-18 WJC while he led Slovakia to the gold medal in Division 1 of the 2022 U-18 WJC.

The St. Louis Blues currently have five players representing their countries in the Winter Olympics - Jordan Binnington (Canada), Colton Parayko (Canada), Philip Broberg (Sweden), Pius Suter (Switzerland) and Dvorsky (Slovakia).

