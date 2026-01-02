Broberg named to Team Sweden at Olympics

Team Sweden Head Coach Sam Hallman announced Friday that Blues defenseman Philip Broberg has been named to Team Sweden for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Sweden will open tournament play against Italy on Feb. 11 at 2:10 p.m. CT.

Broberg, 24, is in his second season with the Blues after signing with the team in August 2024.

This season, he has recorded 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) and four penalty minutes in 41 games.

A native of Örebro, Broberg has represented Sweden several times during his career, most recently captaining the team at the 2021 U-20 World Junior Championship. The year prior, he appeared in seven games at the 2020 U-20 WJC, helping Sweden capture the bronze medal. In 2019, he guided Sweden to a gold medal at the U-18 WJC, earning honors as the tournament’s ‘Best Defenseman’ and a spot on the WJC All-Star Team.

Broberg is the third Blue to be named to an Olympic team roster - Jordan Binnington and Colton Parayko will represent Team Canada.