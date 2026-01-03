Projected Lineup: Jan. 3 vs. Montreal

Projected Lineup
By Elise Butler
St. Louis Blues

Logan Mailloux will draw back into the lineup as the Blues face his former team, the Montreal Canadiens, on Saturday afternoon at Enterprise Center (3 p.m., FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

Mailloux will go in for Matthew Kessel on defense.

"You always like to see what someone's made of when they get to get in against a team that traded them away, so that's part of it," said Head Coach Jim Montgomery. "But also, last night I wasn't incredibly happy with our d-core, so making a change back there was, we felt, needed."

Up front, Robby Fabbri will go in for Oskar Sundqvist on the fourth line. Montgomery said Sundqvist's "body is a little banged up." With back-to-back games and three in four days, the team is turning back to Fabbri for Saturday's tilt. Fabbri and Mathieu Joseph both have experience playing center, and the coach said they will both get some looks there tonight.

Jordan Binnington will get the start in net.

Lines and defense pairings will be updated once available during warmups.

