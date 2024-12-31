Jon Hamm, Bill Murray join NHL on TNT crew before 2024 Winter Classic

It wouldn’t be a Chicago Blackhawks-St. Louis Blues Winter Classic without their two most famous fans stopping by.

Actors Jon Hamm and Bill Murray both hung out with the "NHL on TNT" studio crew before the 2024 Winter Classic at Wrigley Field on Tuesday.

Hamm was decked out in his Blues Winter Classic jersey, Blues scarf and favorite Blues hat, which he told a story about to the guys.

“It [the hat] made the trip with me to Los Angeles when I left St. Louis,” Hamm told the TNT crew. “I brought a blue one and a yellow one. Believe it or not this used to be blue…I took it out there with me and I’ve kept it ever since.”