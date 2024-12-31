Jon Hamm, Bill Murray join NHL on TNT crew before 2024 Winter Classic

Actors talk fandom, excitement for event, hockey movies

Hamm, Murray TNT pregame show

© TNT

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

It wouldn’t be a Chicago Blackhawks-St. Louis Blues Winter Classic without their two most famous fans stopping by.

Actors Jon Hamm and Bill Murray both hung out with the "NHL on TNT" studio crew before the 2024 Winter Classic at Wrigley Field on Tuesday.

Hamm was decked out in his Blues Winter Classic jersey, Blues scarf and favorite Blues hat, which he told a story about to the guys.

“It [the hat] made the trip with me to Los Angeles when I left St. Louis,” Hamm told the TNT crew. “I brought a blue one and a yellow one. Believe it or not this used to be blue…I took it out there with me and I’ve kept it ever since.”

STL@CHI: Jon Hamm talks about his longtime Blues hat, more before 2025 Winter Classic

The “Mad Men” star then talked about being a bartender at a bar Blues players would frequent in St. Louis and becoming friends with the team.

Blues captain Brayden Schenn then joined the broadcast and Hamm asked if he was blowing up the forward’s phone too much. Schenn didn’t mind the texts, telling the actor he loved it.

Murray sported his Blackhawks Winter Classic jersey and Winter Classic beanie as he sat down to talk to the guys about his favorite memories at Wrigley Field.

“I couldn’t miss this [the Winter Classic] if I were having surgery. I would have come here for this,” Murray told the TNT crew. “This is really a lot of fun. I appreciate you inviting me.

STL@CHI: Chelios, Bill Murray discuss favorite memories at Wrigley Field ahead of 2024 Winter Classic

The “Caddyshack” star then talked hockey movies with the guys, joking that the only great hockey film was “The Mighty Ducks” before revealing the classic “Slap Shot” was his actual favorite.

Maybe the two actors can team up for their own hockey movie in the future.

