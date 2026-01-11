Marner has 2 points, Golden Knights defeat Blues

Robert Thomas had a goal and an assist, and Jake Neighbours scored for the Blues (17-21-8), who have lost their past three. Jordan Binnington made 21 saves.

“You get one early and just can’t sustain it,” Neighbours said. “Can’t get it to a two-goal lead or keep the momentum in our favor. At the end of the day, guys battled, but there are little things here and there that we have to do better. It’ll sustain more offense and sustain momentum for us.”

Blues defenseman Philip Broberg, who signed a six-year, $48 million contract earlier in the day, had an assist but left the game 1:30 into the first period with an upper-body injury following a hit from Stone.

“It’s unfortunate to lose Broberg,” St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said. “The team was really excited to play for him after announcing his extension. Unfortunately, he got injured there. We had to go down to five 'D' in three in four nights.

“He’s doing all right. We’ll have to see day by day here, see how he responds.”

Thomas gave the Blues a 1-0 lead just 53 seconds into the first period. Broberg's dump-in attempt bounced off the end boards in front to Thomas, who tapped the puck into an open net.