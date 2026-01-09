Federko creates custom burger with Philly cheesesteak topping

"Bernie Burger" will be available at Enterprise Center beginning Jan. 13 vs. Carolina

bernieburger
By Annette Rooney
St. Louis Blues

Some Hall of Fame nights are remembered for the speeches. Others for the highlights. This one might be remembered for the burger.

As the St. Louis Blues honor Al Arbour, Alexander Steen, and Barret Jackman with induction into the Blues Hall of Fame on Jan. 12, fans will also have the chance to celebrate with a new menu item created by another Blues Hall of Famer. Making its debut on Jan. 13 vs. Carolina is the Bernie Burger, created by Blues Hall of Famer Bernie Federko.

The Bernie Burger is exactly what you’d expect form a franchise legend—bold, classic, and built to make a statement. The burger stacks a juicy patty with a Philly cheesesteak, provel cheese, cheese whiz and caramelized onions for a combination that’s equal parts comfort food and crowd-pleaser - a St. Louis-inspired bite that’s built to satisfy.

Federko creates the Bernie Burger in Dishin' it Up with Joey V.

The Bernie Burger will be available beginning Jan. 13 at the STL Kitchen Gastropub stand between Portal 15 and 16, and fans can take it to the next level by pairing it with poutine—crispy fries topped with Wisconsin cheese curds and chicken gravy.

Get the burger and poutine combo for $24, a fitting tribute to Federko’s iconic No. 24. The burger is also available with standard fries instead for $16.99. Fans also have the option to purchase the poutine alone for $10.99.

On a night dedicated to celebrating Blues history and the newest members of the organization’s Hall of Fame, Federko is adding one more memorable element to the experience—this time, served on a bun.

Grab your tickets for the Blues Hall of Fame game, come hungry and celebrate a Hall of Fame night that delivers on and off the ice.

