Federko creates custom burger with Philly cheesesteak topping

Some Hall of Fame nights are remembered for the speeches. Others for the highlights. This one might be remembered for the burger.

As the St. Louis Blues honor Al Arbour, Alexander Steen, and Barret Jackman with induction into the Blues Hall of Fame on Jan. 12, fans will also have the chance to celebrate with a new menu item created by another Blues Hall of Famer. Making its debut on Jan. 13 vs. Carolina is the Bernie Burger, created by Blues Hall of Famer Bernie Federko.

The Bernie Burger is exactly what you’d expect form a franchise legend—bold, classic, and built to make a statement. The burger stacks a juicy patty with a Philly cheesesteak, provel cheese, cheese whiz and caramelized onions for a combination that’s equal parts comfort food and crowd-pleaser - a St. Louis-inspired bite that’s built to satisfy.