Broberg signs 6-year extension with Blues

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced Saturday the Blues have signed defenseman Philip Broberg to a six-year contract extension worth $48 million ($8 million AAV).

Broberg, 24, is currently in his second season with the Blues after signing with the team as a restricted free agent on Aug. 20, 2024.

This season, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound defenseman has appeared in all 45 games, recording 14 points (two goals, 12 assists) and six penalty minutes. Last year, he posted 29 points (eight goals, 21 assists) in 68 regular-season games while leading Blues defensemen with a plus-21 rating.

Overall, Broberg has played in 194 career regular-season games, totaling 56 points (12 goals, 44 assists), 32 penalty minutes and a plus-16 rating.

He has also appeared in 27 career postseason games, including 10 in 2023-24 to help the Edmonton Oilers reach the 2024 Stanley Cup Final.

Originally drafted eighth overall by the Oilers in 2019, the Örebro, Sweden native was recently named to Team Sweden’s roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.