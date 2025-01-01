Bedard, Blackhawks say they let fans down with Winter Classic loss to Blues 

CHICAGO -- Connor Bedard didn’t have an answer for it, the Chicago Blackhawks center as frustrated as anyone at their performance on the NHL’s national stage.

“It (stinks), man,” he said after the Blackhawks lost 6-2 to the St. Louis Blues at the Discover NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field on Tuesday.

“There were (more than) 40,000 people there, probably 30,000-plus of our fans. We obviously in our room are disappointed with ourselves but I feel bad for our fan base coming out to this and we kind of lay an egg.”

The Blackhawks (12-24-2) have dealt with a lot of frustration this season, but they were hoping that the change of scenery, the outdoor atmosphere and yes, the fan support, would lead to a hard-working effort and a good result.

It wasn’t to be.

After an emotional and rousing pregame celebration that featured The Smashing Pumpkins playing “Tonight, Tonight” for the player entrances, the Blackhawks allowed to Blues to score just 1:40 into the game, and then take a 2-0 lead at the 8:10 mark. After a goal from Taylor Hall made it a 2-1 game after the first period, the Blues put it away with three goals in the second.

Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno said this Winter Classic was, “two different experiences.”

“The lead up, everything was amazing, but then you don’t win and look at it now, you feel like crap. It (stinks). You’ve got your family out there waiting. They froze their (butts) off for four hours to watch you and you’re not able to go out there with big smiles and make it the night what it should be. That’s what (stinks),” he said.

“For our fans too, walking home tonight, their fans are celebrating and ours are disappointed. That’s a bad feeling, too. We’re tired of disappointing them. We want to get them feeling good about our organization and our hockey team and get them behind us. That’s not the way to do it.”