Winter Classic puts new twist on venerable Wrigley Field

CHICAGO -- When most sports fans discuss their first sporting event at Wrigley Field, it's almost always about a Chicago Cubs baseball game.

Leave it to the Discover NHL Winter Classic to put a new twist on a venerable old ballpark.

For several fans, a hockey game between the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues will be their first event at the Friendly Confines.

"Never before," said Krystina Spencer, a self-described fan of the Colorado Avalanche.

Spencer was perusing the NHL PreGame, the free fan festival open to the public a couple blocks north of Wrigley Field, built in 1914 and the second-oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball behind Fenway Park in Boston (1912).

For Krystina's husband, Dylan, it provided a double bonus.

"He's a huge Cubs fan, too," she said, "so this is the best of both worlds."

Well before NHL PreGame started at 10:30 a.m. CT, fans lined up in a light-to-steady rain for a chance to take part in hockey activities, sample food and get their photo taken with the Stanley Cup.

What brought them out in less-than-ideal conditions and had them flocking to the hot chocolate tent?

"Hockey," Phil Marchinski said. "Wrigley Field. Iconic stadium. Watching two of the great franchises play one another. It's going to be great."

For Jacob Smith of Joliet, Illinois, a southwest suburb of Chicago, the Winter Classic has been great nine times over. The game makes it a perfect 10.

"The atmosphere," Smith said of what he enjoys best. "We go to the Winter Classic every year. This is my ninth straight Winter Classic and 10th overall. The first was at Wrigley (on Jan. 1, 2009). My favorite thing, though, is seeing everyone wearing the jerseys, the hats that are all for the game. The unity looks really cool. Obviously, you're at a stadium that's not meant for hockey, so it's pretty neat.

"When I go to every game, I go get a cup of hot chocolate in a souvenir cup. The overall ambience is cool. I love seeing the decorations on the field. I saw this year's already. It looks really neat. Every year they do a great job with the presentation, in my opinion."