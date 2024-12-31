Winter Classic puts new twist on venerable Wrigley Field

NHLPreGame entertains fans of Blues, Blackhawks near ballpark built in 1914

By Bruce Miles
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CHICAGO -- When most sports fans discuss their first sporting event at Wrigley Field, it's almost always about a Chicago Cubs baseball game.

Leave it to the Discover NHL Winter Classic to put a new twist on a venerable old ballpark.

For several fans, a hockey game between the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues will be their first event at the Friendly Confines.

"Never before," said Krystina Spencer, a self-described fan of the Colorado Avalanche.

Spencer was perusing the NHL PreGame, the free fan festival open to the public a couple blocks north of Wrigley Field, built in 1914 and the second-oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball behind Fenway Park in Boston (1912).

For Krystina's husband, Dylan, it provided a double bonus.

"He's a huge Cubs fan, too," she said, "so this is the best of both worlds."

Well before NHL PreGame started at 10:30 a.m. CT, fans lined up in a light-to-steady rain for a chance to take part in hockey activities, sample food and get their photo taken with the Stanley Cup.

What brought them out in less-than-ideal conditions and had them flocking to the hot chocolate tent?

"Hockey," Phil Marchinski said. "Wrigley Field. Iconic stadium. Watching two of the great franchises play one another. It's going to be great."

For Jacob Smith of Joliet, Illinois, a southwest suburb of Chicago, the Winter Classic has been great nine times over. The game makes it a perfect 10.

"The atmosphere," Smith said of what he enjoys best. "We go to the Winter Classic every year. This is my ninth straight Winter Classic and 10th overall. The first was at Wrigley (on Jan. 1, 2009). My favorite thing, though, is seeing everyone wearing the jerseys, the hats that are all for the game. The unity looks really cool. Obviously, you're at a stadium that's not meant for hockey, so it's pretty neat.

"When I go to every game, I go get a cup of hot chocolate in a souvenir cup. The overall ambience is cool. I love seeing the decorations on the field. I saw this year's already. It looks really neat. Every year they do a great job with the presentation, in my opinion."

Cotsonika photo at PreGame

© Nicholas J. Cotsonika

Emerson Bearden of St. Louis wore a satisfied look on his face after completing a puck-shooting game called Hatty Trick.

"I thought it was fun," he said. "I struggled a little bit. I had to switch sticks. The first one was a little too short, but I hit one target. We can do better next time."

Bearden is attending his first event of any kind at Wrigley Field. And just like Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals fans enjoy their baseball rivalry, Bearden was savoring Blues-Blackhawks.

"I'm on vacation with my whole family," he said. "We love Blues hockey. We want to see them bring a win.

"I'm excited for Connor Bedard to join the Blackhawks. I think it will bring a little heat to the rivalry. It's always been fantastic. I've been watching the Blues since I was born. I miss the David Backes and Duncan Keith and Brent Seabrook days, but I think it's coming back."

For Sandy and Dan Michael of the Chicago area, the decision to brave the rain was easy.

"We have a hockey player in the family, and it's the Winter Classic," Sandy said. "We are looking forward to the whole experience. We're big Blackhawks fans."

There's extra motivation for Dan.

"We want to see the Blackhawks win," he said. "We're overdue. We came in '09 (a 6-4 victory for the Detroit Red Wings against the Blackhawks). We've got to take that loss and turn it into a win today."

For Dylan Spencer, the Blues fan via Colorado, the day is about more than just one team winning or losing.

"Huge hockey fan, love my Blues," he said. "I just want to see a good hockey game. Both teams aren't having the best season, but hopefully we see a good game today. That's all I'm hoping for."

