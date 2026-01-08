Blues Hall of Fame induction to air on Matrix Midwest and YouTube

The St. Louis Blues Hall of Fame Class of 2026 will be inducted on Jan. 12 at 8 p.m. CT. The event will be available live on Matrix Midwest (over the air 32 / Spectrum 6) and the Blues YouTube channel.

Fans can watch as Al Arbour, Barret Jackman and Alexander Steen officially join the Blues Hall of Fame, presented by First Community. In addition, former Blues forward and radio analyst Kelly Chase will be honored with the True Blue Award for his contributions on and off the ice.

Prior to the event, Matrix Midwest will replay the 2024 induction ceremony of Mike Liut, Keith Tkachuk and Pavol Demitra from 4-6 p.m. and the 2025 induction ceremony of Wayne Babych, Jim Roberts and Curtis Joseph from 6-8 p.m.

In addition, First Alert 4 will broadcast a 30-minute Blues Hall of Fame special on Friday, Jan. 16 at 6:30 p.m. to highlight the Class of 2026.

To learn more about the Blues Hall of Fame, visit stlouisblues.com/halloffame.