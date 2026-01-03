Preview: Blues vs. Canadiens

Preview_Torp
By Annette Rooney / Notes by Brett Barczewski

The Tone Is Set, One More at Home:

The Blues responded in a big way Friday, earning a 4–3 win over the Vegas Golden Knights to open their two-game homestand on a high note.

Saturday’s challenge comes from the Montreal Canadiens, who arrive in St. Louis sitting third in the Atlantic Division and firmly in the top half of the Eastern Conference with a strong record (22-12-6). Montreal has won each of its last two games and continues to position itself as a playoff contender.

With one victory already secured at Enterprise Center, the Blues will look to make it back-to-back wins at home against a confident Montreal squad.

🕒 When: Saturday, Jan. 3 at 3 p.m. CT
🌎 Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
📺 Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
🎟️ Tickets: Ticketmaster.com

STL@MTL: Schenn gets second of the game

BY THE NUMBERS

  • The Blues and Candiens will meet for their second and final matchup this season.
  • The Blues won the first matchup of the season, 4-3, on Dec. 7 in Montreal.
  • The Blues have won back-to-back games against Montreal and are 4-1-0 in their last five meetings overall, including back-to-back home wins and a 7-2-0 record in their last nine games against the Canadiens at Enterprise Center.
  • Robert Thomas has a four-game point streak against Montreal (3g, 8a) and has recorded 14 points (5g, 9a) in nine career games against the Canadiens.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Dec. 7 at MTL | STL 4, MTL 3

Jan. 3 vs. MTL, 3 p.m. CT | Tickets

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES: ALEXEY TOROPCHENKO

Alexey Toropchenko made a strong impact in Friday’s game against the Golden Knights with two points (1g, 1a). He showed that his physical presence and size can be a difference-maker for the Blues’ depth forward group. Keep an eye on him for continued energy and production.

CANADIENS: NICK SUZUKI

Nick Suzuki has been hot lately with four points in his last five games and 45 points to lead the Canadiens offensively. As captain and the team’s top scorer, he’s driving play and creating scoring chances.

VGK@STL: Toropchenko scores off a rebound

BLUES BUZZ

  • Colton Parayko is expected to appear in his 766th career game, moving ahead of Alexander Steen for sole possession of fourth on the Blues all-time franchise list in games played.
  • Captain Brayden Schenn has three goals in his last five games.
  • It was announced Friday that defenseman Philip Broberg was named to Team Sweden for the upcoming Olympics. He is the third Blue to be named to an Olympic roster, joining Jordan Binnington and Colton Parayko for Canada.

UP NEXT

  • Jan. 7 - Blues at Blackhawks
  • Jan. 9 - Blues at Mammoth
  • Jan. 10 - Blues at Golden Knights

Related Content

Police vs. Fire game set for Jan. 3 at Enterprise Center

News Feed

Schenn scores late, Blues recover against Golden Knights

Broberg named to Team Sweden at Olympics

Dean cleared by NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program

MacKinnon gets 400th goal, Avalanche cruise past Blues

Binnington, Parayko to play for Team Canada at Olympics

Photos: The Best of 2025

Police vs. Fire game set for Jan. 3 at Enterprise Center

Sabres defeat Blues, extend winning streak to 9

Suter sidelined with right-ankle injury

Buchnevich scores twice, Blues end Predators 3-game winning streak

Raddysh has 3 points, Lightning defeat Blues

Thomas has 2 goals, assist to help Blues end Panthers winning streak at 4

Blues assign Luff to Springfield

Miller scores in OT again, Rangers defeat Blues

Blues partner with FanDuel Sports Network, Gray Media to simulcast select games

Faulk scores lone goal, Blues shut out Jets

Blues assign McGing to Springfield

Blues claim Berggren off waivers