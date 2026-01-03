Preview: Blues vs. Canadiens

The Tone Is Set, One More at Home:

The Blues responded in a big way Friday, earning a 4–3 win over the Vegas Golden Knights to open their two-game homestand on a high note.

Saturday’s challenge comes from the Montreal Canadiens, who arrive in St. Louis sitting third in the Atlantic Division and firmly in the top half of the Eastern Conference with a strong record (22-12-6). Montreal has won each of its last two games and continues to position itself as a playoff contender.

With one victory already secured at Enterprise Center, the Blues will look to make it back-to-back wins at home against a confident Montreal squad.