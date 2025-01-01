Winter Classic blog: Colton Parayko

St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko kept a blog throughout the 2025 Discover NHL Winter Classic. The Blues defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 6-2 on Tuesday at Wrigley Field.

In his final entry, Parayko discussed going 3-for-3 in Winter Classic games, the awe of walking out for the opening of the game, the St. Louis crowd and his lasting memory.

I guess we like our outdoor games. It's exciting. I think we just enjoy the games obviously. A good opportunity for us to come together. No special secret, but it's been good.

It was awesome. Right from the start. It was a lot of fun just coming out, the “Let's Go Blues,” and “Let's Go Hawks” chants were exciting. Everyone was into the game. A lot of fun. Walking out of the dugout, that was such a cool experience. Everything the NHL and everybody that kind of came together to put this on did a fantastic job. I couldn't have been more happy and proud to be a part of it. It was such a good experience with family and friends and everybody.

Even right from the start, Blues fans were strong, which was exciting. And it just kept going better and better as the game went on and on. We have tremendous fans in St. Louis. Great hockey fans, very passionate, great sports fans. We're fortunate.

I'll remember the win, just being in Wrigley, just looking around. Even in warmups, when you look around, it's such a great, great atmosphere. Just doing this with the guys is the biggest part and having fun with this group of guys. They're a great group.