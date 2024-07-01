Buffalo Sabres 2024 Free Agency Tracker

Transactions

June 30

Sabres extend qualifying offers to 4 players

The Sabres extended qualifying offers to forwards Peyton Krebs and Beck Malenstyn, defenseman Henri Jokiharju, and goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. The four players can either accept the qualifying offers or continue to negotiate new contracts with the team. Read more.

Sabres buy out Jeff Skinner’s contract

The Sabres bought out the remaining three years of forward Jeff Skinner’s contract. The move provided the organization with additional cap space on the eve of free agency. Read more.

June 29

Sabres acquire Beck Malenstyn from Capitals

Buffalo acquired the physical, 6-foot-3 winger on the morning of Day 2 at the NHL Draft in exchange for a second-round pick. The 26-year-old played 81 games for Washington last season in a heavily defensive role, ranking fifth among NHL forwards in shorthanded time on ice and first on the Capitals in hits. Read more.

June 28

Sabres re-sign Kale Clague to 1-year deal

The 26-year-old returns for a third season with the organization after ranking second among Rochester defensemen with 20 assists last season. He played three games for Buffalo in 2023-24. Read more.