Buffalo Sabres 2024 Free Agency Tracker

Bookmark this page for the latest updates throughout the offseason.

FA Tracker
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

The offseason is in full swing with NHL free agency set to begin at noon on Monday, July 1.

Bookmark this link and check back throughout the summer for the latest updates on the Sabres’ moves.

Sabres RFAs

Kale Clague – Re-signed on a 1-year, 2-way contract worth $775,000

Peyton Krebs

Henri Jokiharju

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Sabres UFAs

Brandon Biro

Jacob Bryson

Joseph Cecconi

Eric Comrie

Jeremy Davies

Calle Sjalin – Signed a 2-year contract with Rogle BK of the SHL

Zemgus Girgensons

Tyson Jost

Brett Murray

Victor Olofsson

Justin Richards

Eric Robinson

Riley Stillman

Dustin Tokarski

Linus Weissbach

Transactions

June 30

Sabres extend qualifying offers to 4 players

The Sabres extended qualifying offers to forwards Peyton Krebs and Beck Malenstyn, defenseman Henri Jokiharju, and goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. The four players can either accept the qualifying offers or continue to negotiate new contracts with the team. Read more.

Sabres buy out Jeff Skinner’s contract

The Sabres bought out the remaining three years of forward Jeff Skinner’s contract. The move provided the organization with additional cap space on the eve of free agency. Read more.

June 29

Sabres acquire Beck Malenstyn from Capitals

Buffalo acquired the physical, 6-foot-3 winger on the morning of Day 2 at the NHL Draft in exchange for a second-round pick. The 26-year-old played 81 games for Washington last season in a heavily defensive role, ranking fifth among NHL forwards in shorthanded time on ice and first on the Capitals in hits. Read more. 

June 28

Sabres re-sign Kale Clague to 1-year deal

The 26-year-old returns for a third season with the organization after ranking second among Rochester defensemen with 20 assists last season. He played three games for Buffalo in 2023-24. Read more.

News Feed

Sabres extend qualifying offers to 4 players

Sabres buy out Skinner's contract

Sabres announce 2024 Development Camp roster

Final takeaways from the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas

Top quotes from the 2024 NHL Draft

Meet the Buffalo Sabres' 2024 Draft Class

Sabres acquire Malenstyn from Capitals

How to watch Rounds 2-7 of the 2024 NHL Draft

'I like to battle hard' | Helenius brings mature, competitive identity to Sabres

Sabres select Helenius with 14th pick in NHL Draft

Sabres re-sign Clague to 1-year deal 

How to watch Round 1 of the 2024 NHL Draft

Breaking down the Sabres' trade with San Jose ahead of the NHL Draft

Sabres acquire 14th, 42nd-overall picks from Sharks

NHL, Fanatics Debut On-Ice Player Uniforms for 2024-25 Season

2024 Mock Drafts | Draft analysts project who the Sabres will select with the 11th pick

Sabres to host Fan Fest and Hockeyfest on Saturday, September 14 

Sabres announce 2024-25 preseason schedule