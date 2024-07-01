Buffalo Sabres 2024 Free Agency Tracker

The offseason is in full swing with NHL free agency set to begin at noon on Monday, July 1.
Bookmark this link and check back throughout the summer for the latest updates on the Sabres’ moves.
Sabres RFAs
Kale Clague – Re-signed on a 1-year, 2-way contract worth $775,000
Peyton Krebs
Henri Jokiharju
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Sabres UFAs
Brandon Biro
Jacob Bryson
Joseph Cecconi
Eric Comrie
Jeremy Davies
Calle Sjalin – Signed a 2-year contract with Rogle BK of the SHL
Zemgus Girgensons
Tyson Jost
Brett Murray
Victor Olofsson
Justin Richards
Eric Robinson
Riley Stillman
Dustin Tokarski
Linus Weissbach