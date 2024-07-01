Sabres sign Zucker to 1-year contract

The Buffalo Sabres have signed forward Jason Zucker to a one-year contract worth $5 million, the team announced Monday.

Zucker, 32, had 32 points (14+18) in 69 games last season for Arizona and Nashville. He has scored 20 or more goals in a season six times, including a career-high 33 goals in 2017-18 and a 27-goal campaign with Pittsburgh in 2022-23.

Zucker has 370 points (196+174) in 697 career regular-season games and 18 points (9+9) in 52 playoff games.

The Newport Beach, California native won the King Clancy Memorial Trophy in 2018-19 as the NHL player “who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community."